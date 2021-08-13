 Skip to main content
Good, clean rivalry: No surprise, Tim Brown and Burt Myers battling again for supremacy in Modified Division
Good, clean rivalry: No surprise, Tim Brown and Burt Myers battling again for supremacy in Modified Division

Tim Brown heads into the second to last week of racing with the lead in the points in the Modified Division.

 Journal File Photo

He wins for the 35th time in his career

While a rivalry does exist between Tim Brown and Burt Myers, it’s not as heated as fans might hope.

There are no stare-downs in the pits or yelling and screaming at one another. Instead, it’s a mutual respect that they are two of the best drivers in the history of Bowman Gray Stadium racing.

Each of them have 10 championships and it’s a good bet that No. 11 will be coming for one of them in a couple of weeks when the season ends. Of course, Jason Myers might also have something to say as he tries to get his first Modified Division title.

The way Brown and Burt Myers are approaching these final two weeks are as different as their personalities.

‘Smilin’ Burt relishes what’s ahead and says it’s going to be fun.

The more stoic Brown calls it a grind and only slightly smiles when asked about what’s ahead.

“It’s fun, yes,” said Myers, who is the four-time defending champion in the division. “It’s also strenuous. This is why I do what I do to come over and contend for a championship but our goal over these next two weeks is to win races and hopefully win that No. 11 championship.”

Brown has a slim four-point lead on Burt Myers with Jason Myers in third 42 points behind Brown.

“We’re in good shape and we’ve got a great race car,” Brown said. “I feel like we’ve been very consistent and are right there.”

Here are three things to look for heading into Saturday’s races:

Ladies night was last week

It was a historic weekend when Amber Lynn (Sportsman Division) and Taylor Robbins (Street Stock) each won a race. It was the first time in track history that two different women won on the same night. Both of them have good shots at winning again this week with Lynn third in the points as she is trying to become the first woman to win the championship in Sportsman.

Grudges are commonplace

Keep an eye on the Sportsman Division for some on-the-track paybacks. Michael Adams and Justin Taylor and their crews got into a tussle in the pits last week that had to be broken up by police. That’s not the first time drivers and crews have had confrontations in the pits, but those kinds of things usually carry over to the next weekend.

Stadium Stock is a tight battle

Even closer than the race for the Modified Division title is the back-and-forth battle for the Stadium Stock title. Brandon Brendle leads Grayson Keaton by four points with two weeks to go. Also in contention is Robert Strmiska who is in third place. One of the best finishes of the year took place last week when Brandon Crotts and Blake Walker took each other out in turn four on the final lap that allowed Chris Allison of Mocksville, who was driving a supped-up Pinto, to win the race.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Points Standings

BRAD'S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 83 Tim Brown 448

2 1 Burt Myers 444

3 4 Jason Myers 406

4 04 Brandon Ward 398

5 75 Lee Jeffreys 386

6 22 Jonathan Brown 376

7 65 Danny Bohn 370

8 69 John Holleman 362

9 16 Chris Fleming 334

10 79 James Civali 288

11 5 Randy Butner 278

12 3 Danny Propst 266

13 44 Daniel Beeson 254

53 Joseph Brown 254

15 17 John Smith 208

16 6 Chris Williams 158

17 18 Daniel Yates 106

18 05 Bussy Beavers 84

19 77 Susan Harwell 82

20 99 William Smith 76

21 68 Junior Miller 74

24 Andrew Harrah 74

23 15 Brian Loftin 70

88 Brad Robbins 70

25 7 Dylan Ward 60

26 50 Michael Clifton 56

51 Drew Moffitt 56

28 8 Darin Redmon 54

29 12 Dean Ward 50

07 Dennis Holdren 50

31 55 Jeremy Gerstner 48

32 25 Bobby Labonte 36

33 24 Max Zachem 32

34 31 Zach Brewer 28

35 24 Rupert Sink 22

45 Lee Stimpson 22

37 72 Bryant Robertson 14

40 Frank Fleming 14

39 30 Jody Utt 6

53 Andy Jankowiak 6

36 Jason Southern 6

MCDOWELL HEATING & AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES

1 21 Tommy Neal 434

2 55 Zack Ore 422

3 2 Amber Lynn 416

4 92 Kyle Southern 384

5 19 Michael Adams 378

6 5 Spencer Martin 376

7 12 Justin Taylor 360

8 03 Sterling Plemmons 333

9 38 Mitch Gales 330

10 08 Jacob Creed 329

11 6 Kirk Sheets 322

12 31 Chase Robertson 310

13 22 Wesley Thompson 289

14 68 Robbie Brewer 261

15 54 Braden Mills 162

16 81 Zack Clifton 150

17 3 Jeff Garrison 122

18 9 Ronnie Bassett Jr. 62

19 9 David Adams 60

20 50 Ross Dalton 35

21 00 Kyle Barnes 31

22 1 Nick Wall 16

23 9 Kale Gale 10

LAW OFFICES OF JOHN BARROW STREET STOCK SERIES

1 98 Billy Gregg 430

2 1 Christian Joyce 400

3 97 Jeremy Warren 388

4 40 Taylor Robbins 386

5 02 David Creed 374

6 28 Nate Gregg 364

7 22 Brian Wall 342

8 99 Bryan Sykes 334

9 69 Gerald Robinson Jr 318

10 59 Austin Harris 298

11 15 Nick Wall 282

12 96 Donnie Martin 248

13 13 Kevin Gilbert 202

3 Dennis Lanier 202

15 79 Conner Shaw 196

16 88 Austin Jones 168

17 16 Brad Lewis 132

18 19 Corey Rose 124

19 0 Brian Rose 94

20 31 Brandon Butner 92

21 19 Kenny Bost 84

22 7 Chris Allison 66

23 10 Kendell Craig Hartless 54

24 88 Justin Cummings 50

25 00 Cale Martin 36

26 2 Willie Wall 18

27 90 Dawny Strehlow 16

30 Bobby Willard 16

29 90 Hal Seats 14

Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES

1 9 Brandon Brendle 454

2 1 Grayson Keaton 450

3 90 Robert Strmiska 430

4 80 Luke Smith 416

5 81 Chuck Wall 410

6 27 Austin Cates 380

7 46 Wyatt Sapp 372

8 12 Levi Holt 348

9 31 Kyler Staley 346

10 24 A.J. Sanders 318

11 54 Justin Owens 310

12 14 Ken Bridges 282

13 28 Robert Mabe 268

14 55 Jeremy Smith 262

23 Blake Spears 262

16 33 DJ Dean 248

40 Kenny Dixon 248

18 69 Brandon Crotts 244

71 Joel Stewart 244

20 25 Matt Goodwin 240

21 48 Junior Smith 234

22 76 Billy Cameron Jr 232

23 66 Blaine Curry 224

24 70 Jeffery Burrow 220

25 17 Andy Southern 218

26 74 Matt Alley 162

27 49 Chris Smith 150

28 39 Patrick Mullen 142

29 9 Robbie Shrewsbury 130

30 43 Todd Barnhardt 118

31 7 Chris Allison 114

32 22 Adam Thomas 108

33 49 Shawn Hayes 104

34 68 Tyler Bush 100

35 2 Andy Spears 92

36 0 Carlos Clifton 80

37 15 Dwayne Bryant 72

38 03 Cody Gum 70

39 4 Shane Tuttle 68

40 64 Steven Truell 60

13 Zack Staley 60

42 10 David Hopkins 56

43 59 Isaac Harris 50

44 99 Blake Walker 48

45 21 Michael Wells 46

46 44 Andrew Sanders 42

47 8 Stephen Sanders 36

48 3 Taylor Hedrick 32

49 34 Steven Stoneman 26

50 32 William Smith 24

51 71 James Allison 12

Saturday Night's Schedule

What: Two 50-lap Modified races; Two 20-lap Sportsman races; 20-lap Street Stock race; 15-lap Stadium Stock race and a Demolition Derby

When: Saturday. Gates open 6 p.m., first race 8 p.m.

Where: Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem.

Admission: $12 adults, $2 ages 6-11; free ages 5 and under. Cash only for all tickets sold at the gate on race night.

Parking: Free.

Learn more: bowmangrayracing.com

