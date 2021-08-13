Good, clean rivalry: No surprise, Tim Brown and Burt Myers battling again for supremacy in Modified Division

“We’re in good shape and we’ve got a great race car,” Brown said. “I feel like we’ve been very consistent and are right there.”

Here are three things to look for heading into Saturday’s races:

Ladies night was last week

It was a historic weekend when Amber Lynn (Sportsman Division) and Taylor Robbins (Street Stock) each won a race. It was the first time in track history that two different women won on the same night. Both of them have good shots at winning again this week with Lynn third in the points as she is trying to become the first woman to win the championship in Sportsman.

Grudges are commonplace

Keep an eye on the Sportsman Division for some on-the-track paybacks. Michael Adams and Justin Taylor and their crews got into a tussle in the pits last week that had to be broken up by police. That’s not the first time drivers and crews have had confrontations in the pits, but those kinds of things usually carry over to the next weekend.

Stadium Stock is a tight battle

Even closer than the race for the Modified Division title is the back-and-forth battle for the Stadium Stock title. Brandon Brendle leads Grayson Keaton by four points with two weeks to go. Also in contention is Robert Strmiska who is in third place. One of the best finishes of the year took place last week when Brandon Crotts and Blake Walker took each other out in turn four on the final lap that allowed Chris Allison of Mocksville, who was driving a supped-up Pinto, to win the race.

