Good, clean rivalry: No surprise, Tim Brown and Burt Myers battling again for supremacy in Modified Division

While a rivalry does exist between Tim Brown and Burt Myers, it’s not as heated as fans might hope.
There are no stare-downs in the pits or yelling and screaming at one another. Instead, it’s a mutual respect that they are two of the best drivers in the history of Bowman Gray Stadium racing.
Each of them have 10 championships and it’s a good bet that No. 11 will be coming for one of them in a couple of weeks when the season ends. Of course, Jason Myers might also have something to say as he tries to get his first Modified Division title.
The way Brown and Burt Myers are approaching these final two weeks are as different as their personalities.
‘Smilin’ Burt relishes what’s ahead and says it’s going to be fun.
The more stoic Brown calls it a grind and only slightly smiles when asked about what’s ahead.
“It’s fun, yes,” said Myers, who is the four-time defending champion in the division. “It’s also strenuous. This is why I do what I do to come over and contend for a championship but our goal over these next two weeks is to win races and hopefully win that No. 11 championship.”
Brown has a slim four-point lead on Burt Myers with Jason Myers in third 42 points behind Brown.
“We’re in good shape and we’ve got a great race car,” Brown said. “I feel like we’ve been very consistent and are right there.”
Here are three things to look for heading into Saturday’s races:
Ladies night was last week
It was a historic weekend when Amber Lynn (Sportsman Division) and Taylor Robbins (Street Stock) each won a race. It was the first time in track history that two different women won on the same night. Both of them have good shots at winning again this week with Lynn third in the points as she is trying to become the first woman to win the championship in Sportsman.
Grudges are commonplace
Keep an eye on the Sportsman Division for some on-the-track paybacks. Michael Adams and Justin Taylor and their crews got into a tussle in the pits last week that had to be broken up by police. That’s not the first time drivers and crews have had confrontations in the pits, but those kinds of things usually carry over to the next weekend.
Stadium Stock is a tight battle
Even closer than the race for the Modified Division title is the back-and-forth battle for the Stadium Stock title. Brandon Brendle leads Grayson Keaton by four points with two weeks to go. Also in contention is Robert Strmiska who is in third place. One of the best finishes of the year took place last week when Brandon Crotts and Blake Walker took each other out in turn four on the final lap that allowed Chris Allison of Mocksville, who was driving a supped-up Pinto, to win the race.
