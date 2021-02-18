Gov. Roy Cooper hints at new limits as N.C. senators seek increase in fans at outdoor high school events

The limits on the number of spectators who can attend sports events in North Carolina could be raised soon, Gov. Roy Cooper suggested Thursday, the same day on which three state senators introduced legislation to achieve that goal.
“Hopefully we will see some changes in that arena when we make the announcement on the new executive order next week,” Cooper said, according to the (Raleigh) News & Observer.
Under his executive orders, which expire Feb. 28, no more than 100 fans may watch high school athletics events at large outdoor venues such as football, lacrosse and soccer fields because of safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. With football season for N.C. High School Athletic Association schools starting Feb. 26, there is a sense of urgency to increase the number of fans allowed at games.
Senate Bill 116, called "Let Them Play and Let Us Watch," to raise the 100-person limit at outdoor high school sports venues to 40 percent of capacity was introduced Thursday by Sens. Todd Johnson (R-Union), Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell) and Danny Britt (R-Robeson).
To be enacted, the bill would have to pass multiple committees, then be approved by the House and Senate before it could be sent to Cooper to sign or veto. Considering the time involved in that process, a group of 23 Republican senators also sent Cooper a letter asking that he amend his executive order to accomplish the same goal as Senate Bill 116.
In a news release, Johnson pointed to Waxhaw Cuthbertson High School, where the football stands can hold 2,976 people and the current limit of 100 people is 3 percent of capacity. Forty percent of capacity would be 1,190. The bill proposes that if a facility does not have an occupancy capacity under the fire code, seven people per 1,000 square feet would be allowed to attend.
According to the legislation, the spectator capacity would not include athletes, employees of high schools, entertainers such as bands or cheerleaders, or event support staff. The proposal would not prohibit schools or school districts from implementing stricter limits on the number of spectators.
As of Thursday afternoon, the NCHSAA had not responded to a request for comment on the proposed legislation.
