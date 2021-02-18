Gov. Roy Cooper hints at new limits as N.C. senators seek increase in fans at outdoor high school events

The limits on the number of spectators who can attend sports events in North Carolina could be raised soon, Gov. Roy Cooper suggested Thursday, the same day on which three state senators introduced legislation to achieve that goal.

“Hopefully we will see some changes in that arena when we make the announcement on the new executive order next week,” Cooper said, according to the (Raleigh) News & Observer.

Under his executive orders, which expire Feb. 28, no more than 100 fans may watch high school athletics events at large outdoor venues such as football, lacrosse and soccer fields because of safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. With football season for N.C. High School Athletic Association schools starting Feb. 26, there is a sense of urgency to increase the number of fans allowed at games.

Senate Bill 116, called "Let Them Play and Let Us Watch," to raise the 100-person limit at outdoor high school sports venues to 40 percent of capacity was introduced Thursday by Sens. Todd Johnson (R-Union), Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell) and Danny Britt (R-Robeson).