Gov. Roy Cooper offers hope for racing at Bowman Gray Stadium this summer

Cooper said Wednesday that he expected to lift social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1, thanks to the continuing surge in adults who are partially and fully vaccinated. Just more than 37% of adults in the state are partially vaccinated, and 28% are fully vaccinated.

“Obviously the key here for all of this is for folks to continue to get vaccinated,” Garrison said. “As long as those trends continue, we feel good about racing again.”

The season was canceled in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Veteran driver Tim Brown of Walnut Cove said he had heard too many rumors.

“Really, I try not to listen anymore,” said Brown, the Bowman Gray Modified Division's all-time wins leader and winner of 10 points championships.

Brown, like a lot of Bowman Gray Stadium regulars, has been racing at tracks such as South Boston Speedway in Virginia and Caraway Speedway in Asheboro.

“What I’m going to do is wait for Gray or another official over there to give us the word when we can practice and then start racing,” Brown said. “If we can get a week of practice and then start in June, I think we can have a pretty full season. But if we have to wait any longer than June, then I don’t think we can have a full season.”