Gov. Roy Cooper offers hope for racing at Bowman Gray Stadium this summer

A racing season at Bowman Gray Stadium appears close, as long as the pandemic avoids the equivalent of a gas leak or a blown tire.
“We are optimistic that we can go racing in June,” said Gray Garrison, the promoter of the popular NASCAR-sanctioned series that would open season No. 72.
The latest announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper about expecting to lift COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor capacity on June 1 got the attention of Garrison and Winston-Salem Speedway Inc., which puts on the weekly racing series, and was welcomed by the Winston-Salem Dash and Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball franchises, two other spring and summer crowd-pleasers in the Triad.
The next move for Winston-Salem Speedway, which rents the stadium from the city of Winston-Salem, is a meeting to decide a viable date and consider options.
One of the sticking points for the stadium being able to open, according to Garrison, has been the social distancing requirement of 6 feet that is in place for outdoor sporting events. He said this month that opening with that restriction in place wasn’t economically feasible, that the stated 50% capacity meant a capacity of far fewer than that. The stadium seats 15,000 to 17,000, depending on whom you ask.
“From what we understand and what the governor has said, the only thing that will be required is possibly the mask mandate,” Garrison said.
Cooper said Wednesday that he expected to lift social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1, thanks to the continuing surge in adults who are partially and fully vaccinated. Just more than 37% of adults in the state are partially vaccinated, and 28% are fully vaccinated.
“Obviously the key here for all of this is for folks to continue to get vaccinated,” Garrison said. “As long as those trends continue, we feel good about racing again.”
The season was canceled in 2020 amid the pandemic.
Veteran driver Tim Brown of Walnut Cove said he had heard too many rumors.
“Really, I try not to listen anymore,” said Brown, the Bowman Gray Modified Division's all-time wins leader and winner of 10 points championships.
Brown, like a lot of Bowman Gray Stadium regulars, has been racing at tracks such as South Boston Speedway in Virginia and Caraway Speedway in Asheboro.
“What I’m going to do is wait for Gray or another official over there to give us the word when we can practice and then start racing,” Brown said. “If we can get a week of practice and then start in June, I think we can have a pretty full season. But if we have to wait any longer than June, then I don’t think we can have a full season.”
The track's fencing is in place, and the infield is ready with a new grass field. Extensive renovations of bathrooms and concessions stands are or are near complete.
“From what I understand those were going to be completed by April 17 (which was the originally opening night on the schedule), so they’ve actually had some more time,” Garrison said. “But from what we understand there’s been no issues with that.”
The Dash and Grasshoppers baseball teams will begin their seasons on May 4, with both teams playing at home. Dash tickets are on sale.
"We are thankful to our community for following the guidance of health officials," Dash president C.J. Johnson wrote via email. "Their cooperation is creating the opportunity for restrictions to be lifted. It will be an amazing experience when we can once again safely have a full crowd in Truist Stadium."
The Grasshoppers, who will be in the same High-A East league with the Dash, are expected to put tickets on sale in the next few days.
"We are working hard to get up and ready for baseball with a crowd," Grasshoppers vice president Katie Dahnemiller wrote via email.
"We are thrilled to hear Gov. Cooper’s outlook regarding lifting the capacity restrictions. My thought is, if we all work on this together, we can achieve normalcy!"
The High Point Rockers, a baseball team in the independent Atlantic League, will open their season on the road on May 28 and are scheduled to play their first game at Truist Point on June 1.
Sports editor Eddie Wooten contributed.
Photos: July 27 Race Night at Bowman Gray Stadium
Photos: July 27 Race Night at Bowman Gray Stadium
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
Photos: Winston-Salem Dash's 2019 Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
Fourth of July Extravaganza
336-727-4081