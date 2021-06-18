Grasshoppers defeat Dash 6-2

Lolo Sanchez, Fabricio Macias and Matt Goski all had run-scoring singles in the first inning on Friday night, propelling Greensboro to a 6-2 win over Winston-Salem at Truist Stadium.

The Grasshoppers scored four times in the first, and Aaron Shackelford launched a solo homer to right in the second inning on their way to the win. The home run was Shackelford's 11th of the season.

The Dash got on the board in the bottom of the third, when Luis Curbelo scored on Lazaro Leal's ground out.

The Dash fell to 19-21 this season, while the Grasshoppers improved to 22-18.

The Dash will attempt to get back on track on Saturday with Jeremiah Burke on the mound for the sixth time this season. Burke, a right-hander, pitched against Greensboro at First National Bank Field on June 2, allowing four earned runs in four innings, striking out three. Burke is making his fifth start after making his Winston-Salem debut out of the bullpen on May 27 against Hickory.

Carmen Mlodzinski is the scheduled starter for the Grasshoppers on Saturday, making his sixth start of the year. Burke, also a righty, silenced the Dash bats in the teams' previous series, scattering four hits across five shutout innings, striking out seven.

saturday's first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.