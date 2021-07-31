Grasshoppers defeat Dash again

GREENSBORO — A three-run sixth inning gave Greensboro the lead for good, and the Grasshoppers went on to race past the Winston-Salem Dash 11-7 on Saturday night at First national Bank Field.

The win gave the Grasshoppers a commanding 4-1 lead in the six-game series that concludes on Sunday.

A.J. Gill homered twice for the Dash, and Lazaro Leal added his second homer of the season.

Winston-Salem fell to 30-47, while Greensboro improved to 48-29. Dash (30-46) vs. GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS (47-29)

In the season series, Greensboro now leads 10-7, with the Dash and Hoppers completing the 24-game set at Truist Stadium from Aug. 10-15.

Both teams said they would determine their Sunday starting pitchers after Saturday's game.

First pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 2 p.m.