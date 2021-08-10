Grasshoppers hold off Dash

The Greensboro Grasshoppers exploded for four runs in the first inning, then held on to defeat the Winston-Salem Dash 5-4 on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium.

It was the first game of a six-game series between the Interstate 40 rivals.

Lolo Sanchez got the Grasshoppers started in the first with a sacrifice fly that scored Jonah Davis. William Matthieson then hit a three-run homer to give the Grasshoppers a 4-0 lead.

Winston-Salem got a run back in the first when Jose Rodrigues' sacrifice fly scored Jagger Rusconi. In the fifth, Lazaro Leal homered to right center, making the score 4-2.

Luis Curbelo's two-run homer in the eighth cut Greensboro's lead to 5-4, but the Grasshoppers' bullpen ended the Dash threat.

Greensboro improved to 53-32, while Winston-Salem fell to 33-52.

On Wednesday, Dash right-hander Kevin Folman is scheduled to make his fourth appearance and second start of the season. Folman was promoted from Low-A Kannapolis on July 30 and has pitched 5 2/3 innings for Winston-Salem, striking out eight.