Grasshoppers pulverize Dash
The Greensboro Grasshoppers got home runs from first baseman Will Matthiessen and second baseman Aaron Shackelford on the way to a 17-3 demolition of the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday night at First National Bank Field.

Catcher Grant Koch drove in four runs for the Hoppers, who improved to 13-15.

The Grasshoppers rattled four Dash pitchers for 11 hits.

Four Greensboro pitchers limited Winston-Salem to three hits, including second baseman Yolbert Sanchez's solo homer in the eight, his first of the season. 

The Dash fell to 15-13.

Steven Jennings picked up the win for Greensboro, improving his record to 1-0.

Johan Dominguez absorbed the loss for Winston-Salem, dropping his record to 2-3.

The teams are scheduled to play the fifth game of the six-game series at First National bank Field on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Dash lead the series three games to one. 

