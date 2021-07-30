Grasshoppers rout Dash

GREENSBORO — The homer-happy Greensboro Grasshoppers got solo shots in the second and fourth innings on Friday night, then rolled to a 9-1 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash at First National Bank Field.

The Grasshoppers (47-29) now have a 3-1 lead in the six-game series against the Dash (30-46).

Greensboro’s Matt Gorski homered in the second inning, his 12th of the season. Liover Peguero’s eighth of the season, in the fourth inning, gave the Grasshoppers a 2-0 lead, which was all they would need.

The Grasshoppers got a brilliant start from Quinn Priester, a former No. 1 pick of the parent Pittsburgh Pirates. Priester pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, the lone hit being a fifth-inning home run by the Dash’s Samir Duenez. The homer was the first of the season for Duenez.

The only other hit of the game for the Dash was a single by Gunnar Troutwine.

Saturday’s original probable starter for the Dash, Bailey Horn, was traded by the parent Chicago White Sox on Friday to the Chicago Cubs for big-leaguer Ryan Tepera. So the Dash were planning to announce a new starter sometime after Friday’s game.