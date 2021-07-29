Grasshoppers top Dash in home run derby

GREENSBORO — Chase Murray’s dramatic two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth — the 11th home run of the game between the teams — lifted the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 9-8 win over the Winston-Salem Dash at First National Bank Field on Thursday night.

The Grasshoppers (46-29) now have a 2-1 lead over the Dash (30-45) in the six-game series.

The Dash lost despite a three-homer performance from Alex Destino. The Winston-Salem right fielder hit his 13th, 14th and 15th homers of the season. Lenyn Sosa, Yoelqui Cespedes and Evan Skoug also went deep for the Dash.

In addition to Murray’s game-winner, the Grasshoppers got home runs from Liover Peguero, Andres Alvarez, Blake Sabol and William Matthiessen.

The Dash plan to turn to left-hander Dan Metzdorf for the start the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday. Metzdorf has moved into a starting role after a wave of injuries to the Dash staff. Metzdorf has faced the Grasshoppers twice this season, pitching a combined seven innings while allowing three earned runs.