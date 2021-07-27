Grasshoppers wallop Dash

GREENSBORO — Jared Triolo's third inning grand slam, one of four Greensboro home runs, propelled the Grasshoppers to an easy 8-0 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday night at First National Bank Field.

It was the first game of a six-game series between the Interstate 40 rivals.

Matt Gorski had a two-run shot in the second inning, his 11th of the season. Lolo Sanchez added a solo shot in the fourth, also his 11th. And Grant Koch hits his seventh, also a solo shot, in the seventh for Greensboro (45-28).

Three Grasshoppers pitchers limited the Dash (29-44) to just four hits.

Greensboro is one of the best offensive teams in the High-A East, ranking in the top five in home runs, walks and slugging percentage.

The Dash will turn to Davis Martin on Wednesday for his 16th start of the season in the second game of the six-game set. Martin faced the Grasshoppers twice in the first series of the season, pitching a combined 8 2/3 innings while allowing just one earned run. Martin struck out nine over the two starts, but didn't factor into either decision.

Greensboro is planning to send right-hander Braxton Ashcraft to the mound for his 11th start of the season. Ashcraft, a second-round selection in 2018, allowed five earned runs in four innings on June 2, his only start against the Dash this year.