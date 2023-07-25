By all accounts the popular Cook Medical Beat the Heat 5K was another huge success Saturday night in Winston-Salem. It’s one of the premier road races in our area with it being the USATF state championship with the best pro runners in North Carolina competing for cash prizes.

The races also feature avid runners from all over, and it includes a mile fun run that is only fun if you aren’t trying to win.

For siblings Zibby and Eli Jahnes of Greensboro, the mile fun run turned into a valuable lesson in humility and being a good sport.

Zibby, who is 10, and Eli, who is 12, were racing to the finish line when they accidently bumped each other sending Zibby to the pavement. Eli kept going, but then realized her sister had fallen. With the finish line about 50 yards away, however, he stopped and went back to help his sister to her feet.

“We were each sprinting to the finish line and we collided a little bit,” Eli said. “Then, I realized that she had fallen.”

Eli went back to where her sister had fallen, and they both re-grouped, and then started sprinting again. The good news was they didn’t lose their lead.

When they got closer to the finish line Eli wasn’t about to pass his sister so she got the victory with Eli finishing second.

“He said it was the right thing to do,” said their mother, Heather, who saw her daughter fall but didn’t see what her son did next.

The show of sportsmanship by big brother is something that he says wasn’t hard to do. “When I stopped and went back, she got up pretty quickly and then started sprinting again,” Eli said.

Zibby said it all happened so fast, but her first instinct was to get up after falling.

“I wanted to keep going,” she said. “It doesn’t hurt that bad now.”

Mom says they have been competitive runners against each other for a long time. Both will run for the middle school cross country team this fall at New Garden Friends School in Greensboro. Zibby will be a fifth grader and Eli will be a seventh grade.

“Zibby is finally old enough so the coach is extremely excited to have both of them running,” Heather said.

Heather and her husband, Jay, are avid runners and got their two children involved in the sport early on. Heather wasn’t about to take credit for what her son did to help his younger sibling.

“I’m extremely proud of Eli and I think they both handled themselves very well in that situation,” Heather said. “Zibby had some cuts and scrapes on her hands and knees but she got up and finished the race and Eli made sure she was OK.”

Jay didn’t see the fall because of the crowd gathered near the finish line.

“There was a hard turn to the finish line and the crowd sort of blocked where I could see,” Jay said. “I started to run so I could see them near the finish line and that’s when I heard the crowd sort of gasp like something had happened.”

By the time Jay got to the finish line his two children had finished the race. That’s when he found out what happened.

“I feel really blessed and grateful for the kids that we have and Eli is a class act and that’s just part of his personality,” the proud father said. “I was really touched and I’m proud of them. Honestly, to see them work together as a team is what I want as their dad. I’m not surprised at what Eli did.”

Jay also was impressed by how much grit his daughter showed in getting back up and continuing to race.

“I think she was more upset at losing time (in the race) by falling,” Jay said. “She just shrugged it off and kept going, so I’m really proud to have a daughter who is tough as nails.”

Seeing what happened to the siblings and letting his camera document it all was Robert Hill, who is the Twin City Track Club’s official photographer. He couldn’t help but post the pictures on Facebook declaring it was the best part of the races on Saturday night.

“They were going for the win,” Hill said in an email on Monday. “The finish is slightly downhill and they were flying. As soon as the young man saw his sister on the ground, winning did not matter anymore.”

Hill was glad he was there to shoot the photos, but he didn’t realize the significance until he edited his photos later on Saturday night.

“Helping her was all that mattered,” Hill said about Eli. “It was heartwarming for me to go through these photos and relive that moment again.”

Zibby, which is short for Elizabeth, ended up running the mile in 6:42 with her brother right behind her finishing second out of 57 registered runners.

After the race they headed back to Greensboro but first stopped to get ice cream at Dairi-O. “That’s how it works after they run races,” Heather said.

Both likely got as much ice cream as they wanted. They earned it.