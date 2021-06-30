Greenville slips past Winston-Salem to even series

Tyreque Reed's solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning snapped a 4-4 tie and gave the Greenville Drive a 5-4 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday night at Fluor Field..

The homer, Reed's 11th of the season, helped Greenville tie the six-game series at one win apiece.

The Dash scored the first two runs of the game on two solo homers. Luis Curbelo went deep in the second inning, his tenth of the season. Yoelqui Cespedes, who will represent Winston-Salem during the All-Star Weekend in the Futures Game in Denver, hit his second homer of the season in the third inning.

Winston-Salem hasn't announced its starting pitcher for Thursday's game.

Yusniel Padron-Artilles is scheduled to get the start for Greenville in the third game of the series. The righty has worked as both a starter and reliever for the Drive this year and is slated to make his third start and 10th appearance. Padron-Artilles pitched in relief his only time facing the Dash, allowing two earned runs in two innings on June 10, striking out two.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.