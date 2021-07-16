Halfway point is reached in Bowman Gray Stadium's racing season

There wasn’t a lot of drama last Saturday in the Modified Division’s 100-lapper that was dominated by Tim Brown.
With only four cautions in the race, drivers didn’t have many chances on the double file restart to make a run at Brown, who led from flag to flag. It didn’t hurt that Brown ran the fastest lap of the season in qualifying.
This week pole position will be important with two 25-lap races scheduled in Modified.
The points race is heating up as well with Brown and Burt Myers, the four-time defending points champion, tied for first place with six weeks to go.
Here are four things to watch on Saturday night.
Restarts and the art of jumping
Myers said on the final restart last week Brown jumped the re-start around turn four after the final caution. But Myers has also been known to do it as well. It’s a tough call on the restarts for track officials in any race because there’s not a lot of room for error. What helped Brown is that after the final caution on lap 82 there weren’t any more cautions the rest of the way. That helped him get his 93rd career win, the most in Modified history.
Brandon Ward coming on
Despite being in his backup car, Brandon Ward carved out a second-place finish on Saturday night in the Modified Division. Ward said he’s had a tough start to the season but hopes he’s found something after the high finish. “I just can't thank this team enough and you know everybody has been so patient,” Ward said. “This entire group (of sponsors) does so much for us and we couldn’t do this without them.” Ward was 11th in points but moved up to seventh heading into Saturday’s two races.
Blaine Curry won on home track
Blaine Curry, who lives in Welcome, got his first career win last Saturday in the Stadium Stock Division and he did it on his home track. Curry is a senior at Winston-Salem State and is majoring in the Motorsports Management program. He’s also doing an internship at Velocita USA, a auto racing apparel store in Lexington. His win in just his third career race brought out nearly 60 friends and family to the track in Victory Lane. “This track has been deeply rooted in my family’s history for the last 60 years and is a blessing and something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Curry said. “I’ve always wanted to race but I never took the time to learn and work on (the cars) until a few years ago. If it wasn’t for my father and Chuck Wall and Brandon Brendle, I wouldn’t be anything. I owe a lot of it to them for teaching me everything I know.”
The schedule for Week 6
None of the four divisions have a long race scheduled on Truliant Federal Credit Union Night presented by Q104.1 on Saturday. There will be two 25 lap Modified races, two 20 lap Sportsman races, one 20 lap Street Stock race and two 15 lap races in the Stadium Stock Division. After the four divisions finish up their races, there will be a popular Skid Race and a Demolition Derby.
336-727-4081