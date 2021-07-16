Halfway point is reached in Bowman Gray Stadium's racing season

Blaine Curry won on home track

Blaine Curry, who lives in Welcome, got his first career win last Saturday in the Stadium Stock Division and he did it on his home track. Curry is a senior at Winston-Salem State and is majoring in the Motorsports Management program. He’s also doing an internship at Velocita USA, a auto racing apparel store in Lexington. His win in just his third career race brought out nearly 60 friends and family to the track in Victory Lane. “This track has been deeply rooted in my family’s history for the last 60 years and is a blessing and something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Curry said. “I’ve always wanted to race but I never took the time to learn and work on (the cars) until a few years ago. If it wasn’t for my father and Chuck Wall and Brandon Brendle, I wouldn’t be anything. I owe a lot of it to them for teaching me everything I know.”