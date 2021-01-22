Hank Aaron signed his first professional contract in Winston-Salem

Yes, Hank Aaron did sign his first professional contract at the Winston-Salem train station.

According to his autobiography "Hank Aaron: A Biography," he signed with the Indianapolis Clowns of the old Negro American League on Nov. 20, 1951.

Bill Slack, a legendary manager of the Winston-Salem Red Sox who started in the late 1960s and coached them in the '70s and '80s, told the Winston-Salem Journal in 2008 about Aaron’s first professional contract and where he signed it.

Slack's number was retired years ago and was displayed on the outfield wall of the old Ernie Shore Field, now Wake Forest’s home ballpark.

Aaron, who was working for the Atlanta Braves as the team’s director of minor leagues, would often come to Winston-Salem to scout players in the 1980s such as Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Steve Avery and Mark Wohlers.

Slack told Dan Collins of the Journal in 2008 that he once asked Aaron about his scariest moment in his life in baseball.

"I was thinking he was going to say The Ku Klux Klan were running after me,"' Slack said in 2008. "He would tell you about that stuff.