Race car drivers hit walls. Literally and figuratively.
Kyle Busch has done both this season.
The hottest driver in NASCAR the past few seasons has now gone 20 races without a win. But unlike other drivers clearly past their prime, he’s only 35. Busch still drives hard and yells at his team and burns with the energy of the teenager who broke into the sport when he was 18 and has won at least one race in every season since he got his first full-time ride at age 20.
So while the 0-for-20 skid is cause for alarm, there’s a sense that once his team figures out what’s going on with his Toyota, he’ll be back on form.
But, what if they don’t?
We’ve seen it before. Drivers simply stop winning. They get upside down one time too many. They get married. They have kids. And suddenly, the drive isn’t there anymore.
And some just keep racing because that’s what they do. Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, Terry Labonte, Mark Martin. Currently, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Matt Kenseth and Ryan Newman are struggling. All are in their 40s, traditionally a line of demarcation for most drivers.
Busch is five years away from that, he’s second in all-time wins among active drivers and his teammates are winning races, something he points out from time to time. But 20 races without a win is concerning for the best driver in the sport.
After a hard crash took him out early in New Hampshire, he shrugged.
“It’s still 2020,” he said.
It’s been a strange year for him and Joe Gibbs Racing. Denny Hamlin has been dominant at times, winning five races, including the Daytona 500. Martin Truex, who has been Busch’s equal the past four years, has only won once, and Erik Jones, who almost lost his ride last year, hasn’t won since last September.
So something is going on at JGR, and like Chevrolet’s struggles the last couple of years, the problem might be the car.
And yet again, Hamlin has won more races than anybody.
NASCAR has been scratching its head for a few years now as the Fords are consistently dominant while both Chevy and Toyota have been inconsistent. Major teams such as Hendrick Motorsports have suddenly struggled to win.
But no one saw this coming for Busch. He’s not only not winning, but his finishes have been wildly inconsistent. Ten times, he’s finished in the top 10 this year. But seven times he’s finished outside the top 20.
The tour heads to Michigan this weekend for not one but two races on a Ford-dominated track where Busch hasn’t won since 2011. This is not one of his favorite places, but if 2020 holds to form, it would be fitting that Busch wins both of the 312-mile events.
Or he’ll just hit the wall. Twice.
