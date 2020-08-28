His friends, competitors and even strangers who are seeing the worn out spots on Harrison Rutter’s clubs are amazed.
Rutter has those dime-sized marks on all of his Titliest Forged AP2 clubs be-cause he hits the sweet spot just about every time he swings. That swing was on full display on Friday in the 59th Forsyth Senior at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.
Rutter, playing on his home course, fired a 4 under 68 to win by three shots over Gregor Howard, who shot 69 but couldn’t catch Rutter.
“Look at those marks,” said Brad Helms, who played in the same foursome with Rutter. “He hits the ball in the same spot every time, and just wears out those clubs.”
Rutter, 59, started the day two shots behind first-round leader Kenny Flynn, and when Flynn faulted on the back nine Rutter stayed steady. Even with a bogey on the easy par-5 18th hole after a wayward 4-iron from the middle of the fairway, Rutter had done enough.
“I kind of had a plan of attack and you really have to take advantage from these set of tees on the par-5’s,” Rutter said. “I did a good job of that for the most part until that lazy shot on my approach on the 18th hole.”
After nine holes Rutter had shot 3 under on Friday and when Flynn came in with a 1 under the two were tied going into the final nine. Flynn wound up shooting 77 and played in the final foursome of the day.
Rutter, who was playing four groups ahead, finished his round and then had to wait to see if he had the lowest score and his first Forsyth Senior title.
Maybe his biggest putt of the day was on the par-3 15th hole when he drained a 30-footer for birdie from way above the hole. His plan was to just two-putt and get out of there with a par.
“I just lagged it and it jumped into the hole,” Rutter said. “That was my only long birdie putt of the day. The other five birdies I made were short putts so that was a big one on 15.”
When the day started 15 golfers were within four shots of Flynn’s lead, meaning the winner could come out of anywhere on the bunched up leaderboard.
“My son (Jake) won the Forsyth Junior (twice) before and now I’ve won the Forsyth Senior so one of us needs to win the regular Forsyth,” said Rutter, who played on the Wake Forest golf team in the mid-1980s.
“This was a lot of fun and it means a lot to win any tournament,” said Rutter, who won the John Goins Trophy.
Gregor, who plays at Tanglewood Park, said he gave it a good try in finishing three shots behind Rutter.
“I putted very well and just tried to take what the course gave me,” Gregor said. “I’m happy with the way I played over these two days.”
John Hampton, who shot 74, finished five shots behind Rutter and alone in third place.
Rutter wound up shooting 140 (4 under for the tournament).
When Hampton found out he finished five shots behind Rutter said: “Only five back?”
Hampton, who is 67-years-old, said he held his own against the younger set. There were 83 golfers in the field.
“Those guys still hit the ball so far,” he said. “It was fun to compete out here in this tournament.”
In the Super Seniors Division for the golfers 70 and older, Arlis Pike shot 2 under 70 that included a double bogey. Pike shot 139 from the Gold tees over the two days and beat Randy Yates by eight shots. Yates shot a 71 on Friday.
Pike, 72, won three Forsyth Championships in his long career and won the Forsyth Senior four times. He’s the first to win all three titles by winning the Super Seniors Division and the Dick Butler trophy for the first time.
“I had 10 birdies over the two days and won by eight but I felt like I putted it so bad,” Pike said. “I hit it great but just missed a lot of putts.”
Bob Sapp shot 74 and finished third in the Super Seniors Division.
