Hartman officially announces transfer to Notre Dame

Rumor and speculation turned into resignation and reality on Thursday, when Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman formally announced his transfer to Notre Dame.

Hartman announced his move on his Twitter page. All it said was “Onward,” and it included side-by-side pictures of Hartman wearing the navy jersey with the interlocking “ND” on the left shoulder and the number 10, matching the number he wore during his career with the Demon Deacons.

Nearly 4,000 people saw his tweet, nearly 5,300 people retweeted it and almost 25,000 grabbed the message and sent it out on social media themselves. On the website Fighting Irish Wire, the headline read “Huge News: Notre Dame ecstatic to land Sam Hartman commitment.”

There was no reaction from Wake Forest.

It was shortly after he led Wake Forest to victory in the Gasparilla Bowl that it was announced that Hartman was entering the transfer portal. While there was no indication as to his intentions, it was widely reported that he would be joining the Irish.

There was already a connection between Hartman and Notre Dame. Bill Rees, director of scouting at Notre Dame, was the director of player personnel at Wake Forest in 2015 and 2016. The South Bend Tribune reported that Rees had seen the potential in Hartman, who committed to Wake Forest before his junior year in high school in 2016.

Hartman faced Notre Dame as a freshman in 2018, and the Demon Deacons lost 56-27.

In leaving Winston-Salem, Hartmen has etched his name in the Wake Forest record book. He broke the school’s all-time passing record held by Riley Skinner. He passed for 280 yards in the bowl game, giving him a career total of 12,967 yards and making him the 41st player in NCAA history and just the third quarterback in ACC history to surpass 12,000 yards passing.

Hartman won the MVP award for his performance in the Gasparilla Bowl, following up on the similar award he won for leading Wake Forest past Rutgers in the Gator Bowl in 2021.