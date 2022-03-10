HBCU basketball all-star games coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — The inaugural Carolina HBCU All-Star Basketball Games, presented by Champion, will be played Saturday, April 23, at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The games will feature seniors from the 14 Historically Black College and Universities across the Carolinas, including N.C. A&T, Winston-Salem State, Johnson C. Smith, S.C. State and Claflin. Players also will participate in community engagement events starting April 22 with “Ladies First,” a youth basketball clinic for the young ladies of the Triad.
Game day will begin with a community tailgate at 10 a.m. in the coliseum parking lot, followed by the women’s HBCU All-Star Game at 2 p.m. and the men’s HBCU All-Star Game at 4:30. Reserved-seat tickets, priced at $20, $30 and $50 (courtside), go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.
The community tailgate will feature games and vendors, accompanied by HBCU drumlines inside the parking lot of the coliseum. Presenting partner Champion will be represented.
“We are thrilled to support the HBCU All-Star Game,” said John Shumate, Champion's vice president/brand marketing. “Champion is on a mission to celebrate talented athletes that put in the work but may not get the recognition they deserve. We want to give these athletes the attention as well as the acclaim they have earned, and these all-star games really highlight the best athletes in all of sports.”
The 2022 Carolina HBCU All-Star game is produced by The Leon Frank Agency, a Triad-based collegiate marketing company focused on HBCU culture with events including the HBCU Tailgate Tour and the Duke’s Mayo HBCU Classic in Charlotte, a football game that will match A&T with N.C. Central on Sept. 3.
