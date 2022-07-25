He battled back from a stroke. Now this Lexington firefighter is also a triathlete.

CLEMMONS — Kevin Leonard looked around at the deck of the Clemmons West pool Sunday morning, waiting for his turn to swim in the Smiley Sprint Triathlon, and couldn’t help but be thankful.

“I’m happy to be doing this because I didn’t know if it could be done after what happened,” said the firefighter, 48, who suffered a stroke while driving his car on Feb. 10.

The stroke left the Lexington resident and 1993 Parkland High School graduate with partial paralysis in parts of his body for a few months, and the extensive rehabilitation wasn’t easy. He spent seven days in the hospital, and then he used a wheelchair for several days before graduating to a walker for several more days.

Now, he’s a triathlete.

Leonard, who never had major health issues and kept himself in good shape because of his occupation as an operations chief, said he could have easily died after suffering the stroke.

“God watched over me that day, and it helped get me back to where I am today,” Leonard said.

Leonard, who is still on medical leave, has been a firefighter for 20 years and is stationed at Midway Fire & Rescue Department Station 86 in Lexington. He also works as an emergency medical technician.

When he suffered the stroke, he remembers pulling to the side of the road but not much else.

“I was able to call my parents with my voice on my cell phone and they came and got me, but I didn’t know where I was,” Leonard said. “I was near my house but I didn’t know where, but I knew I was on Highway 50.”

It could have been much, much worse. "Actually, there wasn't even a scratch on my truck so I was really lucky," he said.

During his time in the hospital and then during his many trips to rehab, Leonard dealt with multiple issues.

“The stroke affected my vision, my speech and my right side,” Leonard said. “My right leg was dragging, and I lost the grip in my right hand and I lost my vision in my right eye. ...

“I went through some depression because they didn’t know what was going on, and I was in a walker and that was tough. I just worked hard every day to see what I could do.”

When Leonard first got out of the hospital he was in a wheelchair for several days. He quickly moved into using a walker.

"Some days were better than others," he said about the first three weeks after leaving the hospital.

Slowly he regained his strength and was first walking again before he decided to start running. Not only did he go to rehab but he also went on his own to the Lexington YMCA, and he's a regular there at least six days each week.

“Now, I’ve got full vision back and I’m back to doing this and very thankful,” Leonard said before getting in the pool to begin the triathlon.

He said Comp Rehab on Stratford Road was where he regained his ability to walk again.

“When I was (at Comp Rebab) I was able to get up out of that wheelchair and do the stuff they wanted me to do.... They told me I was an inspiration,” Leonard said. “And then when I started to walk on the treadmill I was able to start thinking about getting back to where I was.”

Leonard intended to volunteer at the Smiley Triathlon but changed his mind.

“I went to Fleet Feet and talked to Emily and Keith Davis about getting in better shape, and they told me about the Smiley Triathlon and I said I wanted to volunteer for that,” he said. “Then the more I thought about it Fleet Feet was offering the Tri 101 (training program), and so I decided I could do it.”

He accomplished his goal and completed the 300-meter swim, the 12-mile bicycle ride and the 5K run. His run at the Beat the Heat 5K a week earlier gave him more confidence.

Leonard also sought advice from David Daggett, an Ironman and triathlon veteran.

“David’s an inspiration and he’s a great mentor for me,” Leonard said about Daggett, the director of the Smiley Triathlon Festival that included the Kids for Kids Triathlon on Saturday. “He puts on a great triathlon for all of us, but I’ve told him what you’ve done for me is unbelievable.”

Daggett said he would see Leonard on bike rides or training runs.

"He would also stop by my office," Daggett said. "I found him to be a true inspiration."

Daggett said Leonard's story is something a lot of others can learn from.

"I’m so impressed with Kevin as a friend and as a person," Daggett said. "Many of us were very concerned, and even devastated, when he had his stroke. In addition to the physical part, we were really concerned that it would dampen his spirit."

Daggett said it was easy to offer any advice or encouragement to Leonard.

"We offered encouragement and support, but we have all been so impressed that he responded completely opposite from our fears," Daggett said. "He has been diligent, had a positive attitude, and still continues to make progress."

Leonard hopes to get cleared to go back to active duty at the fire department, and competing in the Smiley Triathlon was part of the process.

“The goal is to get back into shape, and every step I take gets me (back to work) and training for this and doing this triathlon is putting me toward that goal,” Leonard said.

Before he got into the pool for the swim portion he admitted there were some doubts floating around in his head.

“The only fear I have is what if?” Leonard said. “My family doctor (Novant Health's Dr. Keith Van Zandt) says I’m doing great and I’m good to go, and my neurologist said I can do what I want to do.”

Leonard weighed about 185 pounds when he suffered the stroke and now weighs about 165 pounds. His goal is to stay in shape, do more races and get back to work.

He thanked Daggett, Mike Huddleston and the Tri 101 training he took at Fleet Feet.

“I guess if I had any advice to give it would be ask for help because people will give it to you and I can’t say enough about those who helped me achieve this goal,” Leonard said.

Emily Davis said seeing Leonard's journey to Sunday's triathlon was worthwhile.

"Kevin has been very committed to his health and fighting his way back," Davis said. "So much of sport is mental and Kevin decided that his stroke was not going to keep him from doing what he loves and being active."

Leonard talked with Daggett and fellow triathlete Brian Highsmith, who is also a good friend, about Leonard’s next goal.

“I told David and Brian I want to do the North Carolina half Ironman in 2023,” Leonard said.