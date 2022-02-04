Hello, L.A., meet Bowman Gray; NASCAR's Clash set for quarter-mile track in Coliseum

Can you see it?
Imagine the Modified Division cars of Bowman Gray Stadium racing stars Tim Brown and Burt Myers battling for the lead going into the third turn. Imagine the crowd in the famous stadium, close enough for drivers to hear and to feel, roaring as the orange No. 83, driven by the 11-time series champion, and the black-and-white No. 1, piloted by the 10-time champ, race back onto the frontstretch mere seconds later.
Imagine that taking place inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Bobby Labonte can see it.
"This is a 'what would have been' thing," the NASCAR Hall of Fame member and High Point resident says. "What would have been fun is if NASCAR would have said, 'Hey, let's get all the Bowman Gray drivers and cars to California and race before the Cup race. Here are the Bowman Gray Modifieds at Los Angeles.' ... This is what it started off as, and now we're here."
Hello, L.A., meet Bowman Gray?
As it turns out, drivers and fans in the Triad will simply have to settle for Bowman Gray's quarter-mile asphalt ribbon circling a football field having been a test site, and perhaps an inspiration, for NASCAR's Clash on Sunday on a quarter-mile track in Los Angeles. Ben Kennedy, 30, the great-grandson of NASCAR founder William H.G. France and the sanctioning body's senior vice president of strategy and innovation, last fall announced the move of this season's opening sprint away from its roots in Daytona Beach alongside the Atlantic Ocean to the arena in southern California just 15 miles from the Pacific.
NASCAR and New Valley Construction of Phoenix built a temporary track atop the football field in the iconic stadium, which opened in 1923, has been a venue at two Olympic Games and hosted two Super Bowls and is home to the Southern Cal football program. After the Clash, the track will be removed and the Coliseum floor will be restored to its previous condition.
Kennedy is no stranger to Bowman Gray, having won a race there in 2013, though he cites the need to try this experiment in what he says is NASCAR's No. 1 market for number of fans and No. 2 market for viewership.
"He saw the crowd, the excitement and just the whole atmosphere of racing on a quarter-mile track," says Bowman Gray series promoter Gray Garrison. "And I think that got him the idea of 'Hey, why don't we do this somewhere else because Bowman Gray made it work?'"
Bowman Gray, founded in 1949 and a home for races in NASCAR's top division from 1958 to 1971, hosted a test session in October for NASCAR's new Next Gen car that will makes its debut this weekend. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer turned laps on a configuration that will resemble the one in the L.A. Coliseum, sans the football field.
New cars, a new track and one that's half the size of Martinsville or Bristol and no notes. Now the question is what fans in the Coliseum and watching via national television will see during practice and qualifying Saturday and in the heat races and main event Sunday on the bullring in the big city.
"It could go it could go either way," says Brown, who lives in Pilot Mountain and commutes daily to Concord to work in the Roush Fenway Keselowski shop. "Knowing that all of the teams are in a bind right now for parts and pieces, I don't know if the drivers will go out there and try to be courteous knowing that they don't have a whole lot of parts and pieces to get the season started and knowing that Daytona is right around the corner. It could be a civil, decent race or it could look like a demolition derby, depending on how the drivers want it to be, honestly."
Labonte, who won 32 NASCAR races and captured series championships at the Cup and Xfinity levels, raced in Modified events last season at Bowman Gray and plans to compete in 2022 on the SMART Modified Tour. The Fox Sports analyst thinks Sunday could be more demolition than delicate.
"When you bolt yourself in a car, sit in the seat and put a helmet on," Labonte says, "you go race to win and whatever it takes, right?"
Kennedy's experiment also will be a test, notably for the viewing audience. Brown, the racer and car-builder, is a fan of all facets of the sport, including this Clash, but acknowledges that some fans have preferences regarding short tracks vs. superspeedways.
"There'll be some action," Brown says, "but it's not like you're watching the cars run 200 miles an hour. They're going to be running 60. It's going to be good for the sport to give (fans) the diversity of watching them go around a quarter-mile flat track."
Garrison, too, will be rooting for NASCAR's quarter-mile Clash to succeed. He believes that the Triad, nearly 2,500 miles away, could benefit.
"If it's successful out there, it may open some eyes to us and maybe we may get some residual people coming (to Bowman Gray)" he said. "It may open to some new fans, new viewers, who say, 'They race around a football field here in Winston Salem; maybe we need to go check it out.'"
With so many new elements, no one can be quite sure what will happen in the Coliseum. Labonte marvels at Cup cars racing on such a short track. Brown races on track this short, but his Modified is built so differently from a Cup car.
So we'll leave it to Garrison, who has seen enough short-track racing to be sure of one thing.
"Put it this way," Garrison said. "I wouldn't want to be leading on the last lap."