Hello, L.A., meet Bowman Gray; NASCAR's Clash set for quarter-mile track in Coliseum

"It could go it could go either way," says Brown, who lives in Pilot Mountain and commutes daily to Concord to work in the Roush Fenway Keselowski shop. "Knowing that all of the teams are in a bind right now for parts and pieces, I don't know if the drivers will go out there and try to be courteous knowing that they don't have a whole lot of parts and pieces to get the season started and knowing that Daytona is right around the corner. It could be a civil, decent race or it could look like a demolition derby, depending on how the drivers want it to be, honestly."

Labonte, who won 32 NASCAR races and captured series championships at the Cup and Xfinity levels, raced in Modified events last season at Bowman Gray and plans to compete in 2022 on the SMART Modified Tour. The Fox Sports analyst thinks Sunday could be more demolition than delicate.

"When you bolt yourself in a car, sit in the seat and put a helmet on," Labonte says, "you go race to win and whatever it takes, right?"

Kennedy's experiment also will be a test, notably for the viewing audience. Brown, the racer and car-builder, is a fan of all facets of the sport, including this Clash, but acknowledges that some fans have preferences regarding short tracks vs. superspeedways.