Here's my Phil Mickelson story, and it has nothing to do with golf

As I approached him I told him about my father-in-law not doing well, and he would really love an autograph. Not only did Phil stop to sign my reporter’s notebook, he took it a step further.

“I’m really sorry to hear what your father-in-law is going through,” he said.

As I thanked him for his graciousness and the autograph he took off his golf hat, asked what my father-in-law’s name was, and signed his hat.

I said: “Wait, you don’t have to do that. That’s your hat you just played in.”

Phil smiled and said: “You know how many of these I have?”

I stood there as Phil walked away and was overwhelmed with his gesture. He didn’t know me because I had just been one of the many reporter faces in the scrums of other reporters after many of his rounds through the years.

But what Phil did is just one of the many stories that have poured out about him through his outstanding Hall of Fame career. To see him win the PGA Championship at age 50 to become the oldest golfer to ever win a major meant a lot to me, my wife and our two children.