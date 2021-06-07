Here's where the Winston-Salem Dash is playing this week

Here's where the Triad's professional and college summer-league baseball teams are this week:

Winston-Salem Dash

What: Six-game homestand, Minor League Baseball's High-A East League.

Opponent: Greenville (Red Sox).

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.

Notable: The Dash is 15-15, tied for second place with Greenville and two others teams, four games behind Bowling Green (Rays) in the South Division.

Where: Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem.

Greensboro Grasshoppers

What: Six-game road trip, Minor League Baseball's High-A East League.

Opponent: Hickory (Rangers).

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday.