Here's where the Winston-Salem Dash is playing this week
Here's where the Triad's professional and college summer-league baseball teams are this week:

Winston-Salem Dash

What: Six-game homestand, Minor League Baseball's High-A East League.

Opponent: Greenville (Red Sox).

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.

Notable: The Dash is 15-15, tied for second place with Greenville and two others teams, four games behind Bowling Green (Rays) in the South Division.

Where: Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem.

Information: wsdash.com.

Greensboro Grasshoppers

What: Six-game road trip, Minor League Baseball's High-A East League.

Opponent: Hickory (Rangers).

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday.

Notable: The Grasshoppers are 15-15, tied for second place and four games behind Bowling Green (Rays) in the South Division. ... The Crawdads are 12-18.

Next homestand: Starts June 22, Greenville (Red Sox).

Information: gsohoppers.com.

High Point Rockers

What: Six-game road trip, independent Atlantic League.

Opponents: Long Island (Tuesday-Thursday), West Virginia (Friday-Sunday).

Notable: The Rockers are 6-3, a half-game behind Lexington (7-3) in the South Division.

Next homestand: Starts June 15 (Lexington).

Information: highpointrockers.com.

HiToms

What: Four-day homestand, Coastal Plain League team of college players.

When: Wednesday-Saturday.

Opponents: Martinsville, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday; Forest City, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday; Martinsville, 7 p.m. Friday; Carolina Disco Turkeys, 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Finch Field, Thomasville.

Information: hitoms.com.

Carolina Disco Turkeys

What: Four-game road trip, independent team of college players.

When: Wednesday-Saturday.

Opponents: Catawba Valley, 5 p.m. Wednesday; Mooresville, 7 p.m. Thursday; Boone, 6 p.m. Friday; HiToms, 6 p.m. Saturday.

Next homestand: Starts June 23.

Information: discoturkeys.com.

