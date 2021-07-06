Hickory clobbers slumping Winston-Salem

Two Hickory pitchers limited Winston-Salem to seven hits and no runs as the Crawdads cruised to an 8-0 win on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium in the first game of a six-game series.

The Dash fell to 24-31, while the Crawdads improved to 22-33.

Hickory starting pitcher Cole Ragans went three innings, allowing three hits and striking out two. Reliever Justin Slaten finished the game with six strong innings, giving up four hits and striking out 10.

The Dash were back in Winston-Salem after a tough road stretch, dropping both series and finishing the 12-game trip with a 4-8 record. The Dash had chances to salvage a split in the finale of both series, but were defeated by Asheville and Greenville, respectively.

Winston-Salem is scheduled to send left-hander Bailey Horn to the mound on Wednesday in the second game of the series. Horn was promoted to Winston-Salem on July 1, making his first start with the Dash on the same day. Horn had a rough first outing at the High-A level, allowing seven earned runs in 1/3 of an inning, allowing five hits,