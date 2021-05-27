Hickory gets three-hit shutout against Winston-Salem

Three Hickory pitchers combined to limit Winston-Salem to three hits on Thursday night in a 4-0 win at Truist Stadium.

Crawdads lefty starter Cody Bradford, who picked up the win to even his record at 1-1 and lower his ERA to 4.15, went the first six innings. He allowed doubles by designated hitter Alex Destino and center fielder Duke Ellis of the Dash, but stranded both.

Reliever Tyler Thomas pitched the seventh and eighth, giving up a single to Ellis. Sean Chandler pitched a scoreless ninth for Hickory.

Dash starter Jeremiah Burke took the loss, falling to 0-1 with a 1.00 ERA. Burke, a right-hander, went five innings. He allowed two runs (only one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts.

The Crawdads, who improved to 9-12, scored two runs in the third and two more in the ninth.

The Dash, which fell to 10-11, left four men on base and was 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

The teams are scheduled to meet again on Friday at Truist Stadium, with a 7 p.m. first pitch.