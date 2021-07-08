Hickory rallies past Winston-Salem

The Hickory Crawdads scored four runs in the top of the ninth, surging from behind to defeat the Winston-Salem Dash 8-7 on Thursday night at Truist Stadium.

Hickory, training 6-4 going into the ninth, scored four times on a Kellen Strahm two-run triple and a Blaine Crim two-run homer to go up 8-6.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Dash’s Alex Destino hit a solo homer, but that was it for Winston-Salem

The Dash fell to 24-33, while the Crawdads improved to 24-33.

White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is expected to be in uniform for the Dash on Friday night, on a rehab assignment for the parent team.

The Dash are planning to work through their starter options for Friday’s game, tinkering with the best option to slot into the rotation with the team carrying ten players on the injured list and one on the inactive/suspended list.

The Crawdads will sends Zak Kent to the mound for the 10th time this season. Kent, a ninth-round selection from VMI in 2019, is making his fifth start of the season and third appearance against the Dash. Between the two appearances on May 14 and May 28, Kent pitched 8 2/3 shutout innings, holding the Dash to four hits while striking out nine.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.