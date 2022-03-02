 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point beats Hampton 84-77 in OT in Big South opener
High Point beats Hampton 84-77 in OT in Big South opener

CHARLOTTE — Zach Austin had 24 points and 16 rebounds as High Point beat Hampton 84-77 in overtime in the first round of the Big South Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Jaden House had 19 points for High Point (14-17). John-Michael Wright added 13 points. Alex Holt had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Russell Dean had 28 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (9-19). Najee Garvin added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Marquis Godwin had 10 points.

It’s HPU’s second straight season with a Big South First Round win.

High Point is back in action on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Big South quarterfinals against Winthrop.

