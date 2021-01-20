High Point falls to Longwood again

FARMVILLE, Va. — The High Point University men's basketball team fell to Longwood 75-54 on Wednesday night, as the Lancers used a second-half surge to propel themselves to the win.

High Point fell to 3-8 overall and 1-5 in the Big South. Longwood improved to 5-13 overall and 4-8 in conference play.

For the second straight night, John-Michael Wright led both teams in scoring. Wright, a sophomore, finished with 21 points. Lydell Elmore finished second in scoring for HPU with 14 points, and also led the way in rebounding with six.

Ahmil Flowers repeated his scoring total from the night before, finishing with nine points.

The Panthers will now return home to the Millis Center to host Presbyterian College (3-7, 1-5) for conference games on Sunday and Monday. Sunday's game will tip-off at 2 p.m., while Monday's game will start at 6 p.m.