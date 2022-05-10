 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point Rockers are at home for three-game series; Winston-Salem Dash, Greensboro Grasshoppers on the road

The High Point Rockers baseball team in the Atlantic League will host a three-game series at Truist Point this week, starting Tuesday night, while the Winston-Salem Dash and Greensboro Grasshoppers of the South Atlantic League are on the road.

Winston-Salem Dash

Opponent

Rome (Braves)

Where

Rome, Ga.

Schedule

11 a.m. Tuesday

7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday

6 p.m. Saturday

2 p.m. Sunday

Record

15-11, second place in South Division of South Atlantic League (Bowling Green, 16-10)

Notable

The Dash will host Asheville (Astros) in a six-game series starting at 7 p.m. May 17.

Dash 3B Bryan Ramos’ .352 batting average leads the South Atlantic League. Ramos is the White Sox’ No. 9 prospect, according to MLBPipeline.com.

LF Duke Ellis (.338) is fourth in batting average in the South Atlantic, and SS Moises Castillo (.324) is 10th.

The Dash’s Sean Burke (28) and Matthew Thompson (26 1/3) rank fourth and fifth in innings pitched in the league. Burke (2-1, 2.89) ranks No. 8 in ERA, and Thompson (0-1, 3.08) is No. 9.

The Dash lost three of five against Hickory (Rangers), and Saturday’s game was postponed because of rain.

Information

WSDash.com, (336) 714-2287

High Point Rockers

Opponent

Charleston

Where

Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point

Schedule

6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

Record

12-4, second place in South Division of Atlantic League

Notable

After a three-game home series, the Rockers will play at Long Island on Friday-Sunday.

The Toronto Blue Jays have purchased the contract of RHP Brady Lail (2-1, 0.95 ERA, three starts). The Blue Jays are expected to assign Lail to Class AA New Hampshire. Lail pitched 19 innings and struck out 19 while walking just two and holding opponents to a .183 batting average.

Zander Wiel and Quincy Latimore, with six home runs each, are tied for second in the Atlantic League.

The Rockers’ next home series will be May 17-19 against Lexington, followed by a visit May 20-22 by Staten Island.

The Rockers went 5-1 last week, including a three-game series sweep of the Long Island Ducks.

High Point was rained out Friday and Saturday at York, necessitating a Sunday doubleheader and a rare Monday game.

Tickets

$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online

Information

HighPointRockers.com, (336) 888-1000

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Opponent

Hickory (Rangers)

Where

Hickory

Schedule

7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

5 p.m. Saturday

3 p.m. Sunday

Record

11-15, fifth place in North Division of South Atlantic League (Aberdeen, 19-6)

Notable

The Hoppers will return home to face Bowling Green in a six-game series starting May 17, although tickets are not on sale to the public for that date because school students will occupy the seats. The next game on sale is the matchup at 6:30 p.m. May 18.

Henry Davis’ .341 batting average ranks No. 2 in the South Atlantic League. Davis is the Pirates’ No. 2 prospect, according to MLBPipeline.com, and is No. 23 overall.

CF Matt Gorski is No. 2 in the league with 23 RBIs, and Davis is tied for third with 22. Gorski’s eight home runs are tied for second-best.

Won the first three games of the series against Asheville (Astros), but dropped 6-5 and 5-2 decisions Friday and Sunday.

Saturday’s game, rained out, will be made up June 22.

Information

GSOHoppers.com, (336) 268-2255

