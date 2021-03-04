 Skip to main content
High school all-conference teams
Will be updated as more conferences release their teams.

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Boys basketball

Davie County: ZaHaree Maddox, Luke Williams.

East Forsyth: Will Gray, Xavier Isaac.

Glenn: Zion Dixon, Jeremiah Scales, C.J. Vaughn.

Reagan: Jalil Rogers.

Reynolds: Caden Davis, Tyreik Leach, Ahmon Lumpkins, Wyatt Mowery.

West Forsyth: Bralen Morris.

Player of the year: Caden Davis (Reynolds).

Coaches of the year: Johnathan Gainey (Glenn), Billy Martin (Reynolds).

Girls basketball

Davie County: Elizabeth Johnson.

East Forsyth: Monay Galloway, Jaydn Hoover, Destiny Long, La'Niya Simes.

Glenn: Amanda Finch, Tyler Lamonte.

Reagan: Amaya Glenn, Adrianna Gullette.

Reynolds: Abby Rice.

West Forsyth: Shakira Baskerville, Alana Gray, Caroline Johnson.

Player of the year: Shakira Baskerville (West Forsyth).

Coach of the year: Lindsey Adams (Davie County).

Boys cross country

Davie County: Nate Brooks, Owen Sulecki, Caleb Young.

Reagan: Spencer Baldwin, Nate Hayes, Jay Keeley, Brendan Moncour.

Reynolds: Matthew Boyd, David Nicholson, Rand Parrish.

West Forsyth: Brandt Doty, Jeremy Eldredge, Wesley Haggstrom, David Nicholson.

Runner of the year: Jackson Nichols (West Forsyth).

Coach of the year: Nathan Newsome (West Forsyth).

Girls cross country

Davie County: Riley Almond.

Reagan: Tori Clingler, Allison Dell, Sophie Jones, Bronwyn Parks, Gwen Parks, Samantha Troup.

Reynolds: Caroline Echols, Chandler Welsh.

West Forsyth: Sophie Cowart, Blair Newsome, Bailey Reutinger, Kelly Smith, Taylar White.

Runner of the year: Gwen Parks (Reagan).

Coach of the year: Eric Fritz (Reagan).

Boys swimming

Glenn: Logan Desmond, 

Reagan: Aidan Cofield, Daniel Fore, Connor Vargas.

Reynolds: Logan Brown, Jeff Echols, Michael Farrell, Will Gardner, Auguste, Reboussin, Harrison Walls.

West Forsyth: Jonah Greene, Leighton Jones, Logan McDonald, Patrick McKenna, Chris Miller, Alex Valliere.

Swimmer of the year: Jeff Echols (Reynolds).

Coach of the year: Sandy Thomerson (West Forsyth).

Girls swimming

Reagan: Reece Alexander, Addison Copeland, Brianna Cottingham, Abby Jennings, Maddie Neal, Lydia Randall, Chloe Spieler, Elizabeth Wondra.

Reynolds: Caroline Echols, Jane Fitzgerald, Catherine Kim, Katie Mohr, 

West Forsyth: Cristina Castillo, Adrienne Frondoza, Madison McGuinness, Shelby McChesney.

Swimmer of the year: Reece Alexander (Reagan).

Coach of the year: Caroline Bronson (Reynolds).

Volleyball

Davie County: Kiah Mathis, Abby Reynolds.

East Forsyth: Kadynce Boothe, Trinity Hairston, Ava Howard, Maddie Pardue.

Reagan: Kaci Balser, Caiden Largent, Katherine Liontis, Jordan Smart, Riley Tucker.

West Forsyth: Kennedy Hairston, Clara LaRue.

Player of the year: Kadynce Boothe (East Forsyth).

Defensive player of the year: McKenzie Stakely (Davie County).

Coaches of the year: Doug Balser (Reagan), Katie Powers (Reynolds).

METRO 4-A

Boys basketball

Grimsley: Tyler Albright, Daniel Cooper, Travis Shaw, Jayden Watlington.

High Point Central: Tre Hill.

Northwest Guilford: Connor Ballou, Drew Watkins.

Page: Zion Connor, Jaden Ellis, Tyler McIntyre, Darryl Phifer, Josh Scovens.

Ragsdale: Aaron Fant, Kobe Parker, Jah Saigo.

Player of the year: Jaden Ellis (Page).

Defensive player of the year: Josh Scovens (Page).

Coach of the year: Evan Fancourt (Page).

Girls basketball

Grimsley: Destonie Tisdale, Amicah Webster.

High Point Central: Anna Krasjnik.

Northwest Guilford: Aniston Greene, Jadyn Murray, Hannah Parker, Shaena Riddles, Madison Young.

Page: Reagan Maynard, Anna Schmedes, Candice Williams.

Ragsdale: Christian Atwater, Victoria Boddie, Alyssa Bradford, Katarina Maros.

Player of the year: Jadyn Murray (Northwest Guilford).

Defensive player of the year: Madison Young (Northwest Guilford).

Coach of the year: Ben Bradford (Ragsdale).

Boys cross country

Grimsley: Jacob Barrow, Shane Braxton, Noah Fernandez, Declan Oberlies.

High Point Central: Logan Anderson.

Northwest Guilford: Shaun Nag.

Page: Will Abell, Winston Eskridge, Jackson Koehler, Ethan Long, Jean-Lou Paré, Christian Quintana.

Ragsdale: John Howard, Josh Osorio.

Runner of the year: Ethan Long (Page).

Coach of the year: Matt Logan (Page).

Girls cross country

Grimsley: Claire Adcock, Anna Amidon, Sofia Mitchell, Jessica Oberlies, Sachi Rego.

Northwest Guilford: Haley Irwin, Eleanor Long, Ava Overmeyer, Sydney Partyka, Olvia Smith.

Page: Brianna Clarida, Maddie Hamuka, McLaurin Hull, Kaitly Lewis, Anabelle Short.

Runner of the year: Haley Irwin (Northwest Guilford).

Coach of the year: Paul Egleston (Northwest Guilford).

Boys swimming and diving

Grimsley: Erich Bopp, Patty Esposito, Ethan Graff, Dax Harris, Riley Keaney, Noah Rock, Andrew Seeber, Jack Sullivan.

Northwest Guilford: Brady Dole, David Masneri.

Page: Jason Brooks, Danny Gatling, Flinn Hering, Tanner Holian, Luke Smelzer.

Ragsdale: Robert Tars.

Swimmer of the year: Dax Harris (Grimsley).

Coach of the year: Tommy Joseph (Grimsley).

Girls swimming and diving

Grimsley: Tatum Church, Caroline Cross, Tori Evans, Ellie Hunt, Gracie Hunt, Jennings Lin, Maeren McGonigal, Natalie Rider, Claire Sullivan, Camden Thomas.

Northwest Guilford: Agnes Cruz, Elizabeth Greene, Hadley Osborne.

Page: Emily Ally, Riley Willett.

Ragsdale: Bayleigh Cranford.

Swimmer of the year: Riley Willett (Page).

Coach of the year: Tommy Joseph (Grimsley).

Volleyball

Grimsley: Emma Barnes, Mallory Cavanaugh, Lily Roach.

High Point Central: Abbie Behe, Emma Burks.

Northwest Guilford: Avery Dole, Amelia Hammond, Grace Hammond, Elle Thigpen, Zoe Whisnant.

Page: Ava Cowles, Ellie Jones, Brynn Klaber, Molly Pope.

Ragsdale: Keira Zarger.

Defensive player of the year: Elle Thigpen (Northwest Guilford).

Offensive player of the year: Grace Hammond (Northwest Guilford).

Coach of the year: Emilee Smith (Page).

MID-STATE 3-A

Boys basketball

McMichael: Michael Lyons, Matthew Wright.

Morehead: Lucas Lynn, Stefan McLaughlin, Makel Smith.

Northeast Guilford: Barry Tate.

Northern Guilford: Manny Elliott, Jackson Helms, Nolan Hodge, Adonijah Whitley.

Rockingham County: Colby Doss.

Co-player of the year: Nolan Hodge (Northern Guilford).

Coach of the year: Kellen Parrish (Northern Guilford).

Girls basketball

McMichael: Jayda Hairston, Faith Robertson.

Morehead: Jamea' Thomas.

Northeast Guilford: Kelsey Barrow.

Northern Guilford: Jasmine Harris, Taylor Haynes, Jadyn Newsome.

Rockingham County: Skyler Fowler, Hope Smith.

Coach of the year: Kim Furlough (Northern Guilford).

Boys cross country

McMichael: Clark Roberts.

Morehead: Harry Wilson.

Northern Guilford: Ernesto Barrios-Zavala, Mateo De Lisa, Jack Dingman, Logan Dingman, Jack Harrington, Hazen Harvell, Matthew Weaver.

Rockingham County: T.J. Garrett, John Piotrowski.

Runner of the year: Jack Dingman (Northern Guilford).

Coach of the year: Thanh Ngo (Northern Guilford).

Girls cross country

Northern Guilford: Sarah Baum, Emma Hardiman, Katie Howell, Kiersten Kohler, Sarah Rackers, Natalie States, Audrey Wrinkle.

Rockingham County: Kaitlyn Warner.

Boys swimming

Northern Guilford: Will Cooper, Bradley Gentry, Chris Glebus, Ethan Pollina, Christopher Schilling, Jayson Snyder, Nicolai Teague, Reid Teoh, Matt Wachendorfer, Carter Warrick.

Rockingham County: Lane Blankenship, Jeremy Everitt, John Everitt, Lawson McMichael, Caleb Parker, Wyatt Wilson.

Swimmer of the year: John Everitt (Rockingham County).

Most valuable swimmer: Matt Wachendorfer (Northern Guilford).

Girls swimming

Northern Guilford: Kyndall Beane, Sydney Roberts, Rori Rountree, Maura Schoppa, Helena Teague, Hannah Wachendorfer.

Rockingham County: Bethany Denson, Meredith McKinley, Brooke Parker, Peyton Wilson.

Swimmer of the year: Peyton Wilson (Rockingham County).

Most valuable swimmer: Maura Schoppa (Northern Guilford).

Coach of the year: Jodi Troxler (Rockingham County).

Volleyball

McMichael: Danni Lester, Gracie Lovelace, Cassie Tanton, Lauren Tuttle.

Morehead: Hailey Blackwell.

Northern Guilford: Macy Bolyard, Aimee Pack, Bella Wooden.

Rockingham County: India Hairston.

Outstanding player of the year: Cassie Tanton (McMichael).

Coach of the year: Marty Woods (McMichael).

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Boys basketball

Dudley: Jahree Braswell, Ayden Gamble, Franklin Stockton.

Mount Tabor: Josiah Banks, Daniel Fulp, Findley Simmons, Jamarien Peterkin, Jashaun Torrence.

Parkland: Scott Walker.

Smith: Braylon Collins, Markquan Gilbert, Nayshaun Hale, Maurice Hines.

Southwest Guilford: De'Anthony Butchee, Claude Cormack.

Western Guilford: Zavier Neely, Kavon Poindexter.

Player of the year: Ayden Gamble (Dudley).

Coach of the year: Josh Prince (Dudley).

Girls basketball

Dudley: Mariah Frazier, Quinzia Fulmore, Diamond Monroe, Sania Washington, Marissa Wooten.

Mount Tabor: Brook Fowler, Christy McClennahan.

Parkland: Minnie Griffin, Taleeya Reed, Justace Williams.

Smith: Aniya Sturdivant.

Southwest Guilford: Jocelyn Foust, Sa'Mya McCullough, Kendall Shaw.

Western Guilford: Ella Butler, L.A. Oliver.

Player of the year: Minnie Griffin (Parkland).

Coach of the year: Frank McNeil (Dudley).

Boys cross country

Dudley: Mosa Aboeid.

Mount Tabor: Alex Kern, Jeremy Kern, Jonah Mussomeli, Lucas Plitt, David Potter, Connor Riley, Will Soule.

Southwest Guilford: Braxton Brown, Sandeep Chhetri, Noah Clouser, Spencer Leinbach, Aman Tsegay, Meseret Tsegay, Christian Woodbury.

Runner of the year: Will Soule (Mount Tabor).

Coach of the year: Patrick Cromwell (Mount Tabor).

Girls cross country

Mount Tabor: Addison Causey, Abby Egnatz, Katie McFerrin, Sarah Moore, Hannah Riley, Thalia Soule, Maggie Whitworth.

Southwest Guilford: Caitlin Black, Isabel Davis, Gurnoor Grewal, Sarah Hall, Claire Monson, Amanda Pipkin, Reece Burmeister.

Runner of the year: Hannah Riley (Mount Tabor).

Coach of the year: Mike Riley (Mount Tabor).

Boys swimming and diving

Mount Tabor: Owen Armentrout, Charlie Boyer, Wesley Matthews, Aidan Spottswood, Nate Whitworth.

Parkland: Nick Vye.

Southwest Guilford: Jonathon Edwards, Austin Hagler, Spencer Mann, Will Watson.

Western Guilford: Mark Brown, Etan Ferguson, Zach Kashubara, Nicholas Newis.

Swimmer of the year: Will Watson (Southwest Guilford).

Coach of the year: Denis Byrd (Southwest Guilford).

Girls swimming and diving

Mount Tabor: Mary Dasher High, Addie Hayes Kistemaker, Lucy Kohrt, Emma McNeill, Hannah Rudnicke, Maggie Whitworth.

Parkland: Cait Kinnamon.

Southwest Guilford: Avery Higgins, Majken Johansson, Haley Mann, Rylie Murphy, Jordan Smith, Sarah Tiganus.

Western Guilford: Emily Stevens.

Swimmer of the year: Mary Dasher High (Mount Tabor).

Coach of the year: David Gerringer (Western Guilford).

Volleyball

Dudley: Kathelia Darby, Nakyia Williams.

Mount Tabor: Faith Hawkins, Ellie Maltzahn.

Parkland: Jordan Pattisall, Logan Richter.

Smith: Stephanie Figueroa.

Southwest Guilford: Camilla Frid, Camille Garner, Akila Hardie, Murphy Riggs, Meredith Scott.

Western Guilford: Madison Conner, Mariah Headen, Lillie Holcomb, Emma Manley, Maya Stotts.

Player of the year:  Lillie Holcomb (Western Guilford).

Coach of the year: Meredith Antley (Southwest Guilford).

PAC 7 2-A

Boys basketball

Andrews: A.J. Herndon, D.J. Jackson.

Girls basketball

Andrews: Kiretha Baker, D'Erykah Perry.

Boys cross country

Andrews: John Shearin.

PIEDMONT TRIAD ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Boys basketball

Caldwell: Addison Newkirk.

Calvary Day: Zech Gibson, James Wilkins.

Forsyth Country Day: Jay Mitchell, Brandon Morgan, Q. Williams.

Greensboro Day: Nik Graves, Tyler Lundblade, Jaydon Young, Mike Zanoni.

High Point Christian: K.J. Garrett.

Westchester: Myles Patterson.

Players of the year: K.J. Garrett (High Point Christian), Jaydon Young (Greensboro Day).

Coach of the year: Doug Esleeck (Forsyth Country Day).

Girls basketball

Caldwell: Ella Hedman, Taylor Riffey.

Calvary Day: Marna Gehlaar.

Forsyth Country Day: Gigi Currie, Jianna Holmes, Josie Kilborn.

Greensboro Day: Je'Brian Fullwood, Kate Jones, Caroline Wyrick.

High Point Christian: Nadiya Hairston, Tiir Nyok, Kennedy Powell.

Player of the year: Tiir Nyok (High Point Christian).

Coach of the year: Brittany Drew (High Point Christian).

Boys soccer

Calvary Day: Adam Carter, Ryan Connors, Hunter Isenhour, Jalen London, Pierce Lowry, Dulio Medina, Josiah Winters

Forsyth Country Day: Owen Fitzgerald, Jesse Gargis, Jordan Skinner, Caelan Smith, 

Greensboro Day: Seth Green, Cole Percival.

High Point Christian: Stephen Loy.

Westchester: Bo Brigman, Hamer Brigman, George Culp, Myles Patterson, Cook Smith.

Players of the year: George Culp (Westchester), Josiah Winters (Calvary Day).

Coach of the year: Adam Schwartz (Westchester).

Girls tennis

Caldwell: Rollins Ortmann.

Calvary Day: Nichole Allgood.

Forsyth Country Day: Mary Brooks Hall, Erica Chopani, Julia Kincaid, Bryanna Myers.

Greensboro Day: Ellie Johnson, Lucy Noone, Kendall Parr, Tinley Parr, Caroline Rainocek, Mary Marshall Rankin.

Westchester: Dory Keever.

Players of the year: Kendall Parr and Tinley Parr (Greensboro Day).

Volleyball

Caldwell: Gabby Black, Madison Bozarth, Lindsey MacDiarmid, Christina Phillips.

Calvary Day: Anne Marie Frazier, Addie Schultz.

Forsyth Country Day: Ainsley Reid, Erin Roberts.

Greensboro Day: McGuire Goodrich, Brianna Thompson.

High Point Christian: Carson Brooks, Emaline Martin, Kennedy Powell.

Player of the year: Gabby Black (Caldwell).

Coach of the year: Dan Bozarth (Caldwell).

NCISAA ALL-STATE BASKETBALL

BOYS

Class 4-A

Greensboro Day: Jaydon Young, Michael Zanoni.

Class 3-A

Calvary Day: James Wilkins.

Forsyth Country Day: Jay Mitchell.

High Point Christian: K.J. Garrett.

GIRLS

Class 4-A

Greensboro Day: Je'Bria Fullwood.

Wesleyan: Lily Pereira.

Class 3-A

Forsyth Country Day: Josie Kilborn.

High Point Christian: Tiir Nyok, Kennedy Powell.

Class 2-A

Caldwell: Ella Hedman.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

