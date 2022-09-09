High school football games to watch in and around Winston-Salem: Week 4

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.
SOUTH IREDELL (3-0) at NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH (2-0), WTOB 980-AM, 96.7-FM
The essentials: South Iredell was no match for East Forsyth last season, losing 59-7 in Statesville on the way to a 2-8 record, but new coach Mitch Johnson has turned things around quickly, albeit against three teams with a combined record of 1-8. The Vikings prefer to move the ball on the ground, with three runners averaging at least 50 yards per game. East had time to work on some things after routing Rolesville 47-0 on the road in Week 2 and will look to put it into practice. QB Jaylen Raynor has made an early case for all-state honors, passing for 377 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 416 yards and six TDs. The Eagles would like to sharpen their passing attack, which should take off when WR Que'sean Brown returns from a minor injury, but their defense was locked in against Rolesville after giving up 38 points in the opener against Northwest Guilford.
WINSTON-SALEM PREP (1-1) at NO. 7 WALKERTOWN (2-1)
The essentials: Winston-Salem Prep used a balanced offense to edge Parkland 26-20 after opening Aug. 26 with a 34-14 loss at Lake Norman Charter. Sophomore QB Jace Covington (332 yards passing, 80 rushing) directs the Phoenix offense, and his favorite target is basketball standout and matchup nightmare Arieon Matthews (8 catches, 165 yards, 2 TDs), a 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior. Walkertown shut out its first two opponents before dropping a 35-21 decision to a strong Eastern Randolph team in Week 3. Sophomore QB Bryce Baker, another basketball standout, has been the spark for the Wolfpack's offense. Walkertown's ability to limit turnovers has been and will continue to be a key in Garrett Mills' first season as head coach, and ATH Christopher McCorkle has been a major contributor on both sides of the ball. This game will give the winner some momentum heading into conference play.