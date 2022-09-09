High school football games to watch in and around Winston-Salem: Week 4

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

SOUTH IREDELL (3-0) at NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH (2-0), WTOB 980-AM, 96.7-FM

The essentials: South Iredell was no match for East Forsyth last season, losing 59-7 in Statesville on the way to a 2-8 record, but new coach Mitch Johnson has turned things around quickly, albeit against three teams with a combined record of 1-8. The Vikings prefer to move the ball on the ground, with three runners averaging at least 50 yards per game. East had time to work on some things after routing Rolesville 47-0 on the road in Week 2 and will look to put it into practice. QB Jaylen Raynor has made an early case for all-state honors, passing for 377 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 416 yards and six TDs. The Eagles would like to sharpen their passing attack, which should take off when WR Que'sean Brown returns from a minor injury, but their defense was locked in against Rolesville after giving up 38 points in the opener against Northwest Guilford.