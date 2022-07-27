High school football jamboree returns to High Point

HIGH POINT — The High Point-Thomasville HiToms are teaming up with Mickey Truck Bodies for the second straight year to sponsor the Mickey Truck Bodies Kick-Off Classic, a preseason football jamboree featuring nine scrimmages among 13 high schools over three nights.

Andrews, Bishop McGuinness, East Davidson, High Point Central, High Point Christian, Ledford, North Davidson, Oak Grove, Ragsdale, Randleman, Southwest Guilford, Thomasville and Wheatmore will participate in this year's event, which is Aug. 10-12.

Two scrimmages each will be held the evenings of Aug. 10 and 11 at Truist Point Stadium and five scrimmages will be played Aug. 12 at Simeon Stadium in the High Point Athletic Complex. The matchup between High Point Central and Ragsdale at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 will be the first football scrimmage in High Point’s downtown stadium.

“Following last year’s success, Mickey Truck Bodies, the HiToms and co-director High Point Central athletic director Mike Cook felt that participant growth was the obvious next step,” HiToms President Greg Suire said in a news release. “We are thrilled that all city of High Point-area football programs are participating this year, and the Mickey Truck Bodies Football Classic is fulfilling a downtown revitalization cornerstone offered years ago when the stadium initiative was originally unveiled."

For ticket information, go online at hitoms.com. Here's the schedule:

At Truist Point

Wednesday, Aug. 10

High Point Central vs. Ragsdale, 6:30 p.m.

Andrews vs. High Point Christian, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Southwest Guilford vs. North Davidson, 6:30 p.m.

North Davidson vs. Randleman, 8 p.m.

At Simeon Stadium

Friday, Aug. 12

High Point Central vs. Ledford, 6 p.m.

East Davidson vs. Andrews, 6 p.m.

High Point Christian vs. Bishop McGuiness, 7 p.m.

Oak Grove vs. Thomasville, 7 p.m.

Wheatmore vs. High Point Central, 8 p.m.