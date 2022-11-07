High school football playoffs move to second round

All games Friday unless noted.
NCHSAA
Full pairings at NCHSAA.org
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 17 Charlotte Catholic (9-2) at No. 1 Grimsley (11-0)
No. 20 Mount Tabor (9-2) at No. 4 East Forsyth (11-0)
No. 14 Northwest Guilford (9-2) at No. 3 Watauga (10-1)
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 11 Belmont South Point (10-1) at No. 6 Dudley (9-2)
No. 14 Boiling Springs Crest (8-3) at No. 3 Oak Grove (11-0)
No. 23 Eastern Guilford (7-4) at No. 7 Asheville Erwin (6-5), 7 p.m. Thursday
People are also reading…
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 17 Providence Grove (8-3) at No. 1 Reidsville (10-1)
NCISAA
Full pairings at NCISAA.org
DIVISON II
No. 5 High Point Christian (5-6) at No. 1 Asheville School (6-3)