High school football schedule: Week 2
Glenn's defense (in orange and blue) shut out East Forsyth 18-0 on Feb. 25 in the opener for both teams. Glenn visits Parkland and East Forsyth plays host to Grimsley on Friday night.

 Andrew Dye Journal

Kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Bishop McGuinness (0-1) at Community School of Davidson (0-1)

Canton Pisgah (1-0) at Mount Airy (0-0)

Glenn (1-0) at Parkland (0-1)

Grimsley (1-0) at East Forsyth (0-1)

Hobbton (0-1) at North Stokes (1-0)

North Davidson (0-0 Central Carolina 2-A, 0-1 overall) at Thomasville (0-0, 0-0)

North Surry (0-1 Western Piedmont 2-A, 0-1 overall) at North Forsyth (1-0, 1-0), 6 p.m.

Oak Grove (0-0 Central Carolina 2-A, 0-1 overall) at Salisbury (0-0, 1-0)

Page (0-1) at West Forsyth (1-0)

Reagan (0-1) at South Iredell (1-0)

Reidsville (0-0) at East Surry (1-0)

Reynolds (1-0) at Mount Tabor (1-0)

South Davidson (0-1) at South Stokes (1-0)

Surry Central (1-0 Western Piedmont 2-A, 1-0 overall) at Forbush (1-0, 1-0)

Walkertown (1-0 Western Piedmont 2-A, 1-0 overall) at Carver (0-1, 0-1)

West Rowan (0-1) at Davie County (1-0)

West Stokes (0-1 Western Piedmont 2-A, 0-1 overall) at Atkins (0-1, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem Prep (1-0) at Bartlett Yancey (1-0)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

