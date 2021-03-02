High school football schedule: Week 2

Kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Bishop McGuinness (0-1) at Community School of Davidson (0-1)
Canton Pisgah (1-0) at Mount Airy (0-0)
Glenn (1-0) at Parkland (0-1)
Grimsley (1-0) at East Forsyth (0-1)
Hobbton (0-1) at North Stokes (1-0)
North Davidson (0-0 Central Carolina 2-A, 0-1 overall) at Thomasville (0-0, 0-0)
North Surry (0-1 Western Piedmont 2-A, 0-1 overall) at North Forsyth (1-0, 1-0), 6 p.m.
Oak Grove (0-0 Central Carolina 2-A, 0-1 overall) at Salisbury (0-0, 1-0)
Page (0-1) at West Forsyth (1-0)
Reagan (0-1) at South Iredell (1-0)
Reidsville (0-0) at East Surry (1-0)
Reynolds (1-0) at Mount Tabor (1-0)
South Davidson (0-1) at South Stokes (1-0)
Surry Central (1-0 Western Piedmont 2-A, 1-0 overall) at Forbush (1-0, 1-0)
Walkertown (1-0 Western Piedmont 2-A, 1-0 overall) at Carver (0-1, 0-1)