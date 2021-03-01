 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football scoreboard: March 1
0 comments

High school football scoreboard: March 1

{{featured_button_text}}
GlennEast coin toss (copy) (copy)

East Forsyth and Glenn opened their football seasons last week, with Glenn winning 18-0. East is home against Grimsley on Friday, while Glenn travels to Parkland.

 Andrew Dye photos, Journal

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Bishop McGuinness at Community School of Davidson

Canton Pisgah at Mount Airy

Glenn at Parkland

Grimsley at East Forsyth

Hobbton at North Stokes

North Davidson at Thomasville

North Surry at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Oak Grove at Salisbury

Page at West Forsyth

Reagan at South Iredell

Reidsville at East Surry

Reynolds at Mount Tabor

South Davidson at South Stokes

Surry Central at Forbush

Walkertown at Carver

West Rowan at Davie County

West Stokes at Atkins, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem Prep at Bartlett Yancey

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News