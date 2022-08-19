High school football scoreboard: Week 1

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
No. 2 Reagan 31, No. 7 North Davidson 24
No. 3 Mount Tabor 45, Richmond County 7
No. 10 Walkertown 27, Atkins 0
Greenville Pope John Paul II 36, Bishop McGuinness 32
North Moore 27, Carver 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Northwest Guilford at No. 1 East Forsyth, 7 p.m.
No. 4 West Forsyth at Asheville A.C. Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville Terry Sanford at No. 5 Glenn, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Oak Grove at Southwest Guilford
No. 8 Reynolds at High Point Central, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Davie County at Mooresville, 7 p.m.
No. 10 North Forsyth at Forbush
South Rowan at Parkland, 7 p.m.
OFF
Winston-Salem Prep
