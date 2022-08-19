 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football scoreboard: Week 1

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

No. 2 Reagan 31, No. 7 North Davidson 24

No. 3 Mount Tabor 45, Richmond County 7

No. 10 Walkertown 27, Atkins 0

Greenville Pope John Paul II 36, Bishop McGuinness 32

North Moore 27, Carver 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Northwest Guilford at No. 1 East Forsyth, 7 p.m.

No. 4 West Forsyth at Asheville A.C. Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville Terry Sanford at No. 5 Glenn, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Oak Grove at Southwest Guilford

No. 8 Reynolds at High Point Central, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Davie County at Mooresville, 7 p.m.

No. 10 North Forsyth at Forbush

South Rowan at Parkland, 7 p.m.

OFF

Winston-Salem Prep

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

