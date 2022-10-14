HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY'S SCORES
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 1 East Forsyth 51, No. 10 Reynolds 0
No. 2 Mount Tabor 21, No. 7 Glenn 0
No. 3 Reagan 50, Parkland 0
No. 4 Oak Grove 28, Ledford 20
No. 5 West Forsyth 34, No. 8 Davie County 31
No. 6 Walkertown 46, McMichael 0
No. 9 North Davidson 49, Asheboro 6
ALSO
Huntersville Christ the King 22, Winston-Salem Prep 12
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 35, Carver 6
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 28, Bishop McGuinness 7
North Forsyth 40, North Surry 8
Northeast Guilford 43, Atkins 0