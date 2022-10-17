 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football standings: Week 10

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
East Forsyth 5-0    8-0 
Mount Tabor  4-1    7-1
Reagan 4-1   6-2 
West Forsyth 3-2    3-5
Glenn  2-3    3-5 
Davie County 1-4   2-6 
Reynolds 1-4    2-6 
Parkland  0-5    0-8

Friday's games

Davie County at Parkland

East Forsyth at Glenn, WMYV-48

Reagan at Mount Tabor

Reynolds at West Forsyth

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   5-0    8-0
Northwest Guilford  4-1    6-2 
Page  4-1   5-3
Southeast Guilford  3-2   6-2 
Southwest Guilford  2-3    4-4
Northern Guilford  1-4   3-5
Ragsdale  1-4   1-7 
Western Guilford   0-5    0-8 

Friday's games

Grimsley at Page

Northern Guilford at Western Guilford

Northwest Guilford at Southeast Guilford

Ragsdale at Southwest Guilford

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Dudley  5-0   6-2
Eastern Guilford  5-0   5-3 
Southern Guilford  4-1   5-3
Northeast Guilford  2-3   5-3
Smith    2-3   2-6
High Point Central   1-4    1-7
Rockingham County   1-4   2-6
Atkins  0-5    1-6

Friday's games

Atkins at High Point Central

Dudley at Southern Guilford

Eastern Guilford at Smith

Northeast Guilford at Rockingham County

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
Reidsville  4-0   7-1
McMichael  3-1   6-2
Walkertown  3-1   6-2
Morehead  2-2   4-4
West Stokes  2-3   4-4
Andrews   1-4   4-5
North Forsyth   0-4   3-5

Friday's games

Morehead at Walkertown

North Forsyth at West Stokes

Reidsville at McMichael

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Pine Lake Prep  5-0   8-0
Comm. School of Davidson   4-0   7-1
Christ the King  3-1   7-1
Carver  1-3   2-6
Winston-Salem Prep  1-3   2-5
Mountain Island Charter  1-4   3-4
Bishop McGuinness  0-4   1-7

Friday's games

Bishop McGuinness at Winston-Salem Prep

Carver at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Community School of Davidson at Huntersville Christ the King

Lake Norman Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian   0-3    3-5
b-North Davidson   2-1    3-5 
b-Oak Grove   3-0    8-0

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday's results

High Point Christian at Huntersville SouthLake Christian

North Davidson at Central Davidson

Ledford at Montgomery Central

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

