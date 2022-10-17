High school football standings: Week 10

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|East Forsyth
| 5-0
| 8-0
|Mount Tabor
| 4-1
| 7-1
|Reagan
| 4-1
| 6-2
|West Forsyth
| 3-2
| 3-5
|Glenn
| 2-3
| 3-5
|Davie County
| 1-4
| 2-6
|Reynolds
| 1-4
| 2-6
|Parkland
| 0-5
| 0-8
Friday's games
Davie County at Parkland
East Forsyth at Glenn, WMYV-48
Reagan at Mount Tabor
Reynolds at West Forsyth
METRO 4-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
| 5-0
| 8-0
|Northwest Guilford
| 4-1
| 6-2
|Page
| 4-1
| 5-3
|Southeast Guilford
| 3-2
| 6-2
|Southwest Guilford
| 2-3
| 4-4
|Northern Guilford
| 1-4
| 3-5
|Ragsdale
| 1-4
| 1-7
|Western Guilford
| 0-5
| 0-8
Friday's games
Grimsley at Page
Northern Guilford at Western Guilford
Northwest Guilford at Southeast Guilford
Ragsdale at Southwest Guilford
MID-STATE 3-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dudley
| 5-0
| 6-2
|Eastern Guilford
| 5-0
| 5-3
|Southern Guilford
| 4-1
| 5-3
|Northeast Guilford
| 2-3
| 5-3
|Smith
| 2-3
| 2-6
|High Point Central
| 1-4
| 1-7
|Rockingham County
| 1-4
| 2-6
|Atkins
| 0-5
| 1-6
Friday's games
Atkins at High Point Central
Dudley at Southern Guilford
Eastern Guilford at Smith
Northeast Guilford at Rockingham County
MID-STATE 2-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Reidsville
| 4-0
| 7-1
|McMichael
| 3-1
| 6-2
|Walkertown
| 3-1
| 6-2
|Morehead
| 2-2
| 4-4
|West Stokes
| 2-3
| 4-4
|Andrews
| 1-4
| 4-5
|North Forsyth
| 0-4
| 3-5
Friday's games
Morehead at Walkertown
North Forsyth at West Stokes
Reidsville at McMichael
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Pine Lake Prep
| 5-0
| 8-0
|Comm. School of Davidson
| 4-0
| 7-1
|Christ the King
| 3-1
| 7-1
|Carver
| 1-3
| 2-6
|Winston-Salem Prep
| 1-3
| 2-5
|Mountain Island Charter
| 1-4
| 3-4
|Bishop McGuinness
| 0-4
| 1-7
Friday's games
Bishop McGuinness at Winston-Salem Prep
Carver at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Community School of Davidson at Huntersville Christ the King
Lake Norman Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
OTHERS
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
| 0-3
| 3-5
|b-North Davidson
| 2-1
| 3-5
|b-Oak Grove
| 3-0
| 8-0
a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Friday's results
High Point Christian at Huntersville SouthLake Christian
North Davidson at Central Davidson
Ledford at Montgomery Central
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!