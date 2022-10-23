 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football standings: Week 11

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
East Forsyth 6-0    9-0 
Reagan  5-1    7-2
Mount Tabor 4-2   7-2 
West Forsyth 4-2    4-5
Davie County  2-4    3-6 
Glenn 2-4   3-6 
Reynolds 1-5    2-7 
Parkland  0-6   0-9

Friday's games

Glenn at Davie County

Parkland at Mount Tabor

Reagan at Reynolds

West Forsyth at East Forsyth

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   6-0    9-0
Northwest Guilford  5-1    7-2 
Page  4-2   5-4
Southeast Guilford  3-3   6-3 
Southwest Guilford  3-3    5-4
Northern Guilford  2-4   4-5
Ragsdale  1-5   1-8 
Western Guilford   0-6    0-9 

Friday's games

Northern Guilford at Grimsley

Southeast Guilford at Page

Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford 

Western Guilford at Ragsdale

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Dudley  6-0   7-2
Eastern Guilford  6-0   6-3 
Southern Guilford  4-2   5-4
Northeast Guilford  2-4   5-4
Rockingham County  2-4   3-6
Smith   2-4    2-7
Atkins   1-5   2-6
High Point Central  1-5    1-8

Friday's games

Eastern Guilford at Dudley

High Point Central at Southern Guilford

Rockingham County at Atkins

Smith at Northeast Guilford

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
Reidsville  5-0   8-1
Walkertown  4-1   7-2
McMichael  3-2   6-3
West Stokes  3-3   5-4
Morehead  2-3   4-5
Andrews   1-4   4-5
North Forsyth   0-5   3-6

Thursday's game

Walkertown at Andrews

Friday's games

McMichael at North Forsyth

Morehead at Reidsville

West Stokes at Galax (Va.)

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Pine Lake Prep  5-0   9-0
Comm. School of Davidson   5-0   8-1
Christ the King  3-2   7-2
Winston-Salem Prep  2-3   3-5
Mountain Island Charter  2-4   4-4
Carver  1-4   2-7
Bishop McGuinness  0-5   1-8

Friday's games

Carver at Winston-Salem Prep

Huntersville Christ the King at Bishop McGuinness

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Lake Norman Charter

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian   1-3    4-5
b-North Davidson   2-2    3-6 
b-Oak Grove   4-0    9-0

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday's games

Central Davidson at Oak Grove

Ledford at North Davidson

Rabun Gap Nacoochee (Ga.) at High Point Christian

 

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

