 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school football standings: Week 8

  • 0
prep zone logo 022721 web

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
East Forsyth 3-0    6-0 
Mount Tabor  2-1    5-1
Reagan 2-1   4-2 
West Forsyth  2-1    2-4
Davie County 1-2    2-4 
Glenn 1-2   2-4 
Reynolds 1-2    2-4 
Parkland  0-3    0-6 

People are also reading…

Friday's games

Glenn at Reynolds

Mount Tabor at Davie County

Parkland at East Forsyth

West Forsyth at Reagan (WMYV-48)

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   3-0    6-0
Northwest Guilford  2-1    4-2 
Page  2-1   3-3 
Southwest Guilford  2-1   4-2 
Northern Guilford  1-2    3-3
Ragsdale   1-2    1-5
Southeast Guilford   1-2   4-2 
Western Guilford   0-3    0-6 

Friday's games

Grimsley at Ragsdale

Northern Guilford at Northwest Guilford

Southwest Guilford at Southeast Guilford

Western Guilford at Page

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Dudley  3-0   4-2
Eastern Guilford  3-0   3-3 
Southern Guilford  3-0   4-2
Northeast Guilford   1-2   4-2
Rockingham County   1-2   2-4 
Smith   1-2    1-5
Atkins  0-3   1-4
High Point Central  0-3    0-6

Friday's games

Dudley at Northeast Guilford

Eastern Guilford at Atkins

High Point Central at Rockingham County

Smith at Southern Guilford

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
McMichael  2-0   5-1
Reidsville  2-0   5-1
Walkertown  1-0   4-1
Morehead   1-1   3-3
Andrews  1-2   4-3 
West Stokes   1-2   3-3
North Forsyth   0-3   2-4

Monday's game

Walkertown at Reidsville

Friday's games

McMichael at Morehead

North Forsyth at Walkertown

West Stokes at Andrews

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Comm. School of Davidson  3-0   5-1
Pine Lake Prep  3-0   6-0
Christ the King  1-1   5-1
Winston-Salem Prep  1-1   2-3
Carver  1-2   2-5
Bishop McGuinness  0-2   1-5
Mountain Island Charter   0-3   2-3

Friday's games

Bishop McGuinness at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Huntersville Christ the King at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Winston-Salem Prep at Community School of Davidson

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian   0-1    3-3
b-North Davidson   1-0    2-4 
b-Oak Grove   1-0    6-0

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Thursday's game

High Point Christian at Cabarrus (Cannon School/Concord Academy)

Friday's game

Oak Grove at North Davidson

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert