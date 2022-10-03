High school football standings: Week 8

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|East Forsyth
| 3-0
| 6-0
|Mount Tabor
| 2-1
| 5-1
|Reagan
| 2-1
| 4-2
|West Forsyth
| 2-1
| 2-4
|Davie County
| 1-2
| 2-4
|Glenn
| 1-2
| 2-4
|Reynolds
| 1-2
| 2-4
|Parkland
| 0-3
| 0-6
Friday's games
Glenn at Reynolds
Mount Tabor at Davie County
Parkland at East Forsyth
West Forsyth at Reagan (WMYV-48)
METRO 4-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
| 3-0
| 6-0
|Northwest Guilford
| 2-1
| 4-2
|Page
| 2-1
| 3-3
|Southwest Guilford
| 2-1
| 4-2
|Northern Guilford
| 1-2
| 3-3
|Ragsdale
| 1-2
| 1-5
|Southeast Guilford
| 1-2
| 4-2
|Western Guilford
| 0-3
| 0-6
Friday's games
Grimsley at Ragsdale
Northern Guilford at Northwest Guilford
Southwest Guilford at Southeast Guilford
Western Guilford at Page
MID-STATE 3-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dudley
| 3-0
| 4-2
|Eastern Guilford
| 3-0
| 3-3
|Southern Guilford
| 3-0
| 4-2
|Northeast Guilford
| 1-2
| 4-2
|Rockingham County
| 1-2
| 2-4
|Smith
| 1-2
| 1-5
|Atkins
| 0-3
| 1-4
|High Point Central
| 0-3
| 0-6
Friday's games
Dudley at Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford at Atkins
High Point Central at Rockingham County
Smith at Southern Guilford
MID-STATE 2-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|McMichael
| 2-0
| 5-1
|Reidsville
| 2-0
| 5-1
|Walkertown
| 1-0
| 4-1
|Morehead
| 1-1
| 3-3
|Andrews
| 1-2
| 4-3
|West Stokes
| 1-2
| 3-3
|North Forsyth
| 0-3
| 2-4
Monday's game
Walkertown at Reidsville
Friday's games
McMichael at Morehead
North Forsyth at Walkertown
West Stokes at Andrews
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Comm. School of Davidson
| 3-0
| 5-1
|Pine Lake Prep
| 3-0
| 6-0
|Christ the King
| 1-1
| 5-1
|Winston-Salem Prep
| 1-1
| 2-3
|Carver
| 1-2
| 2-5
|Bishop McGuinness
| 0-2
| 1-5
|Mountain Island Charter
| 0-3
| 2-3
Friday's games
Bishop McGuinness at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
Huntersville Christ the King at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Winston-Salem Prep at Community School of Davidson
OTHERS
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
| 0-1
| 3-3
|b-North Davidson
| 1-0
| 2-4
|b-Oak Grove
| 1-0
| 6-0
a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Thursday's game
High Point Christian at Cabarrus (Cannon School/Concord Academy)
Friday's game
Oak Grove at North Davidson
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
