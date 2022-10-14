 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school football standings: Week 9

  • 0
prep zone logo 022721 web

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
East Forsyth 5-0    8-0 
Mount Tabor  4-1    7-1
Reagan 4-1   6-2 
West Forsyth 3-2    3-5
Glenn  2-3    3-5 
Davie County 1-4   2-6 
Reynolds 1-4    2-6 
Parkland  0-5    0-8

People are also reading…

Friday's results

East Forsyth 51, Reynolds 0

Mount Tabor 21, Glenn 0

West Forsyth 34, Davie County 31

Reagan 50, Parkland 0

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   5-0    8-0
Northwest Guilford  4-1    6-2 
Page  4-1   5-3
Southeast Guilford  3-2   6-2 
Southwest Guilford  2-3    4-4
Northern Guilford  1-4   3-5
Ragsdale  1-4   1-7 
Western Guilford   0-5    0-8 

Friday's results

Grimsley 49, Southwest Guilford 21

Northwest Guilford 47, Ragsdale 21

Page 31, Northern Guilford 14

Southeast Guilford 47, Western Guilford 0

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Dudley  5-0   6-2
Eastern Guilford  5-0   5-3 
Southern Guilford  4-1   5-3
Northeast Guilford  2-3   5-3
Smith    2-3   2-6
High Point Central   1-4    1-7
Rockingham County   1-4   2-6
Atkins  0-5    1-6

Friday's results

Dudley 56, Rockingham County 0

Eastern Guilford 34, Southern Guilford 21

Northeast Guilford 43, Atkins 0

Smith 35, High Point Central 20

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
Reidsville  4-0   7-1
McMichael  3-1   6-2
Walkertown  3-1   6-2
Morehead  2-2   4-4
West Stokes  2-3   4-4
Andrews   1-4   4-5
North Forsyth   0-4   3-5

Friday's results

Morehead 28, Andrews 27

North Forsyth 40, North Surry 8

Walkertown 56, McMichael 0

Reidsville 35, West Stokes 8

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Pine Lake Prep  5-0   8-0
Comm. School of Davidson   4-0   7-1
Christ the King  3-1   7-1
Carver  1-3   2-6
Winston-Salem Prep  1-3   2-5
Mountain Island Charter  1-4   3-4
Bishop McGuinness  0-4   1-7

Friday's results

Community School of Davidson 42, Lake Norman Charter 0

Huntersville Christ the King 22, Winston-Salem Prep 12

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 35, Carver 6

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 28, Bishop McGuinness 7

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian   0-3    3-5
b-North Davidson   2-1    3-5 
b-Oak Grove   3-0    8-0

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday's results

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 41, High Point Christian 14

North Davidson 49, Asheboro 6

Oak Grove 28, Ledford 20

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert