High school football standings: Week 9

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|East Forsyth
| 5-0
| 8-0
|Mount Tabor
| 4-1
| 7-1
|Reagan
| 4-1
| 6-2
|West Forsyth
| 3-2
| 3-5
|Glenn
| 2-3
| 3-5
|Davie County
| 1-4
| 2-6
|Reynolds
| 1-4
| 2-6
|Parkland
| 0-5
| 0-8
Friday's results
East Forsyth 51, Reynolds 0
Mount Tabor 21, Glenn 0
West Forsyth 34, Davie County 31
Reagan 50, Parkland 0
METRO 4-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
| 5-0
| 8-0
|Northwest Guilford
| 4-1
| 6-2
|Page
| 4-1
| 5-3
|Southeast Guilford
| 3-2
| 6-2
|Southwest Guilford
| 2-3
| 4-4
|Northern Guilford
| 1-4
| 3-5
|Ragsdale
| 1-4
| 1-7
|Western Guilford
| 0-5
| 0-8
Friday's results
Grimsley 49, Southwest Guilford 21
Northwest Guilford 47, Ragsdale 21
Page 31, Northern Guilford 14
Southeast Guilford 47, Western Guilford 0
MID-STATE 3-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dudley
| 5-0
| 6-2
|Eastern Guilford
| 5-0
| 5-3
|Southern Guilford
| 4-1
| 5-3
|Northeast Guilford
| 2-3
| 5-3
|Smith
| 2-3
| 2-6
|High Point Central
| 1-4
| 1-7
|Rockingham County
| 1-4
| 2-6
|Atkins
| 0-5
| 1-6
Friday's results
Dudley 56, Rockingham County 0
Eastern Guilford 34, Southern Guilford 21
Northeast Guilford 43, Atkins 0
Smith 35, High Point Central 20
MID-STATE 2-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Reidsville
| 4-0
| 7-1
|McMichael
| 3-1
| 6-2
|Walkertown
| 3-1
| 6-2
|Morehead
| 2-2
| 4-4
|West Stokes
| 2-3
| 4-4
|Andrews
| 1-4
| 4-5
|North Forsyth
| 0-4
| 3-5
Friday's results
Morehead 28, Andrews 27
North Forsyth 40, North Surry 8
Walkertown 56, McMichael 0
Reidsville 35, West Stokes 8
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Pine Lake Prep
| 5-0
| 8-0
|Comm. School of Davidson
| 4-0
| 7-1
|Christ the King
| 3-1
| 7-1
|Carver
| 1-3
| 2-6
|Winston-Salem Prep
| 1-3
| 2-5
|Mountain Island Charter
| 1-4
| 3-4
|Bishop McGuinness
| 0-4
| 1-7
Friday's results
Community School of Davidson 42, Lake Norman Charter 0
Huntersville Christ the King 22, Winston-Salem Prep 12
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 35, Carver 6
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 28, Bishop McGuinness 7
OTHERS
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
| 0-3
| 3-5
|b-North Davidson
| 2-1
| 3-5
|b-Oak Grove
| 3-0
| 8-0
a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Friday's results
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 41, High Point Christian 14
North Davidson 49, Asheboro 6
Oak Grove 28, Ledford 20
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!