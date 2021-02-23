High school football update

With rain in the forecast for Friday, some high school football openers have been moved up to 7 p.m. Thursday. Here's a look at the schedule, which we will update as more games are moved:
THURSDAY
Oak Grove at West Forsyth
FRIDAY
Atkins at Forbush
Davie County at Ragsdale
East Forsyth at Glenn
East Surry at North Davidson
Ledford at Graham
Mount Tabor at Reagan
North Forsyth at Carver
North Iredell at Mount Airy
North Stokes at Bishop McGuinness
North Surry at Walkertown
Parkland at Reynolds
South Stokes at Trinity
West Stokes at Surry Central
Winston-Salem Prep at Lexington
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.