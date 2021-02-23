 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football update
0 comments

High school football update

{{featured_button_text}}
Dudley East Forsyth scrimmage (copy)

East Forsyth football players listen as officials talk about this season's points of emphasis before a scrimmage against Dudley, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Davie County Community Park in Mocksville. 

 Walt Unks, Journal

With rain in the forecast for Friday, some high school football openers have been moved up to 7 p.m. Thursday. Here's a look at the schedule, which we will update as more games are moved:

THURSDAY

Oak Grove at West Forsyth

FRIDAY

Atkins at Forbush

Davie County at Ragsdale

East Forsyth at Glenn

East Surry at North Davidson

Ledford at Graham

Mount Tabor at Reagan

North Forsyth at Carver

North Iredell at Mount Airy

North Stokes at Bishop McGuinness

North Surry at Walkertown

Parkland at Reynolds

South Stokes at Trinity

West Stokes at Surry Central

Winston-Salem Prep at Lexington

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News