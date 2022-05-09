High school playoff scoreboard

NCHSAA

Area teams

BASEBALL

First round

Tuesday's games

CLASS 4-A

No. 32 Southeast Guilford at No. 1 Charlotte Providence

No. 17 Southwest Guilford at No. 16 Huntersville Hopewell

No. 24 South Mecklenburg at No. 9 East Forsyth

No. 28 Ragsdale at No. 5 Alexander Central

No. 20 Concord Cox Mill at No. 13 West Forsyth

No. 29 Davie County at No. 4 Monroe Sun Valley

No. 19 South Caldwell at No. 14 Reagan

No. 22 Northern Guilford at No. 11 Charlotte Myers Park

No. 26 Watauga at No. 7 Northwest Guilford

CLASS 3-A

No. 21 Rockingham County at No. 12 Boiling Springs Crest

No. 20 North Davidson at No. 13 Newton Foard

No. 27 Franklin at No. 6 Eastern Guilford

No. 18 Northwest Cabarrus at No. 15 Oak Grove

CLASS 2-A

No. 21 North Surry at No. 12 Morehead

No. 20 Walkertown at No. 13 Rutherfordton-Spindale Central

No. 19 Trinity at No. 14 McMichael

CLASS 1-A

No. 27 East Wilkes at No. 6 Cornerstone Charter

No. 22 N.C. Leadership Academy at No. 11 Bishop McGuinness

SOFTBALL

First round

Tuesday's games

CLASS 4-A

No. 25 Page at No. 8 Charlotte Providence

No. 24 Reagan at No. 9 Asheville Reynolds

No. 28 West Cabarrus at No. 5 East Forsyth

No. 20 Davie County at No. 13 Monroe Piedmont

No. 19 Charlotte Independence at No. 13 Northern Guilford

No. 27 Southwest Guilford at No. 6 Northwest Guilford

No. 18 West Forsyth at No. 15 Charlotte Ardrey Kell

CLASS 3-A

No. 24 Southern Guilford at No. 9 Monroe Parkwood

No. 21 Eastern Guilford at No. 12 West Rowan

No. 20 North Gaston at No. 13 Oak Grove

No. 27 Gastonia Forestview at No. 6 Rockingham County

No. 23 Franklin at No. 10 North Davidson

CLASS 2-A

No. 20 Walkertown at No. 13 McMichael

No. 23 Morehead at No. 10 Black Mountain Owen

CLASS 1-A

No. 29 N.C. Leadership Academy at No. 4 Burnsville Mountain Heritage

No. 27 Mount Airy at No. 6 Cornerstone Charter

No. 23 Bethany Community at No. 10 Mint Hill Queen's Grant Community

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 4-A

Second round

Friday's results

No. 1 Cornelius Hough 20, No. 16 Southwest Guilford 2

No. 5 Northern Guilford 15, No. 12 Page 10

No. 4 Reynolds 13, No. 13 Mount Tabor 6

No. 7 Lake Norman 19, No. 10 Reagan 5

No. 2 Matthews Weddington 10, No. 15 Northwest Guilford 5

Third round

Tuesday's game

No. 5 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Reynolds (Bolton Complex), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

Second round

Friday's results

No. 3 Hickory def. No. 14 Eastern Guilford, forfeit

No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 12, No. 10 Atkins 6

No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, bye

Third round

Tuesday's game

No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness

GIRLS LACROSSE

Second round

Thursday's result

No. 7 Bishop McGuinness 14, No. 10 Page 13

Friday's games

No. 9 Charlotte Myers Park 13, No. 8 West Forsyth 3

No. 5 Cornelius Hough 27, No. 12 East Forsyth 19

No. 4 Matthews Weddington 20, No. 13 Northern Guilford 6

No. 3 Northwest Guilford 22, No. 14 Mount Tabor 2

No. 2 Reynolds 11, No. 18 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 7

Third round

Tuesday's games

No. 11 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 3 Northwest Guilford

No. 7 Bishop McGuinness at No. 2 Reynolds (Bolton Complex), 5:15 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Third round

Monday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 6 Page

CLASS 1-A

No. 9 East Wilkes at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness

NCISAA

Area teams

BASEBALL

CLASS 4-A

First round

Tuesday's game

Raleigh Wake Christian at Greensboro Day

No. 2 Wesleyan, double bye

CLASS 3-A

First round

Tuesday's game

Forsyth Country Day at Calvary Day

No. 3 High Point Christian, double bye

CLASS 2-A

First round

Tuesday's games

No. 3 (West) Caldwell, bye

No. 2 (West) Westchester, bye

BOYS LACROSSE

DIVISION I

First round

Tuesday's game

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) at Greensboro Day

DIVISION II

First round

Tuesday's game

No. 1 Forsyth Country Day, bye

GIRLS LACROSSE

DIVISION II

First round

Tuesday's game

No. 7 Huntersville SouthLake Christian at No. 2 Forsyth Country Day

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 4-A

First round

Tuesday's match

Wesleyan at Cary Academy

CLASS 3-A

First round

Tuesday's matches

High Point Christian at Raleigh Grace Christian

No. 3 Calvary Day, double bye

No. 2 Forsyth Country Day, double bye

CLASS 2-A

First round

Tuesday's matches

Charlotte University Christian at No. 5 (West) Caldwell

Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba Christian at No. 3 (West) Westchester

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4-A

First round

Tuesday's game

Wesleyan at No. 5 Charlotte Country Day

CLASS 3-A

First round

Friday's games

No. 8 Huntersville SouthLake Christian at No. 1 High Point Christian

No. 5 Fayetteville Christian at No. 4 Calvary Day

BOYS TENNIS

DIVISION I

First round

Tuesday's matches

Raleigh Wake Christian at Wesleyan

No. 4 Greensboro Day, double bye

DIVISION II

Second round

Thursday's matches

High Point Christian at No. 8 Cary Christian

Asheville Carolina Day at No. 5 Calvary Day

No. 1 Forsyth Country Day, bye

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.