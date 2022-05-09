High school playoff scoreboard

NCHSAA
Area teams
BASEBALL
First round
Tuesday's games
CLASS 4-A
No. 32 Southeast Guilford at No. 1 Charlotte Providence
No. 17 Southwest Guilford at No. 16 Huntersville Hopewell
No. 24 South Mecklenburg at No. 9 East Forsyth
No. 28 Ragsdale at No. 5 Alexander Central
No. 20 Concord Cox Mill at No. 13 West Forsyth
No. 29 Davie County at No. 4 Monroe Sun Valley
No. 19 South Caldwell at No. 14 Reagan
No. 22 Northern Guilford at No. 11 Charlotte Myers Park
People are also reading…
No. 26 Watauga at No. 7 Northwest Guilford
CLASS 3-A
No. 21 Rockingham County at No. 12 Boiling Springs Crest
No. 20 North Davidson at No. 13 Newton Foard
No. 27 Franklin at No. 6 Eastern Guilford
No. 18 Northwest Cabarrus at No. 15 Oak Grove
CLASS 2-A
No. 21 North Surry at No. 12 Morehead
No. 20 Walkertown at No. 13 Rutherfordton-Spindale Central
No. 19 Trinity at No. 14 McMichael
CLASS 1-A
No. 27 East Wilkes at No. 6 Cornerstone Charter
No. 22 N.C. Leadership Academy at No. 11 Bishop McGuinness
SOFTBALL
First round
Tuesday's games
CLASS 4-A
No. 25 Page at No. 8 Charlotte Providence
No. 24 Reagan at No. 9 Asheville Reynolds
No. 28 West Cabarrus at No. 5 East Forsyth
No. 20 Davie County at No. 13 Monroe Piedmont
No. 19 Charlotte Independence at No. 13 Northern Guilford
No. 27 Southwest Guilford at No. 6 Northwest Guilford
No. 18 West Forsyth at No. 15 Charlotte Ardrey Kell
CLASS 3-A
No. 24 Southern Guilford at No. 9 Monroe Parkwood
No. 21 Eastern Guilford at No. 12 West Rowan
No. 20 North Gaston at No. 13 Oak Grove
No. 27 Gastonia Forestview at No. 6 Rockingham County
No. 23 Franklin at No. 10 North Davidson
CLASS 2-A
No. 20 Walkertown at No. 13 McMichael
No. 23 Morehead at No. 10 Black Mountain Owen
CLASS 1-A
No. 29 N.C. Leadership Academy at No. 4 Burnsville Mountain Heritage
No. 27 Mount Airy at No. 6 Cornerstone Charter
No. 23 Bethany Community at No. 10 Mint Hill Queen's Grant Community
BOYS LACROSSE
CLASS 4-A
Second round
Friday's results
No. 1 Cornelius Hough 20, No. 16 Southwest Guilford 2
No. 5 Northern Guilford 15, No. 12 Page 10
No. 4 Reynolds 13, No. 13 Mount Tabor 6
No. 7 Lake Norman 19, No. 10 Reagan 5
No. 2 Matthews Weddington 10, No. 15 Northwest Guilford 5
Third round
Tuesday's game
No. 5 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Reynolds (Bolton Complex), 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A
Second round
Friday's results
No. 3 Hickory def. No. 14 Eastern Guilford, forfeit
No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 12, No. 10 Atkins 6
No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, bye
Third round
Tuesday's game
No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness
GIRLS LACROSSE
Second round
Thursday's result
No. 7 Bishop McGuinness 14, No. 10 Page 13
Friday's games
No. 9 Charlotte Myers Park 13, No. 8 West Forsyth 3
No. 5 Cornelius Hough 27, No. 12 East Forsyth 19
No. 4 Matthews Weddington 20, No. 13 Northern Guilford 6
No. 3 Northwest Guilford 22, No. 14 Mount Tabor 2
No. 2 Reynolds 11, No. 18 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 7
Third round
Tuesday's games
No. 11 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 3 Northwest Guilford
No. 7 Bishop McGuinness at No. 2 Reynolds (Bolton Complex), 5:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Third round
Monday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 6 Page
CLASS 1-A
No. 9 East Wilkes at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness
NCISAA
Area teams
BASEBALL
CLASS 4-A
First round
Tuesday's game
Raleigh Wake Christian at Greensboro Day
No. 2 Wesleyan, double bye
CLASS 3-A
First round
Tuesday's game
Forsyth Country Day at Calvary Day
No. 3 High Point Christian, double bye
CLASS 2-A
First round
Tuesday's games
No. 3 (West) Caldwell, bye
No. 2 (West) Westchester, bye
BOYS LACROSSE
DIVISION I
First round
Tuesday's game
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) at Greensboro Day
DIVISION II
First round
Tuesday's game
No. 1 Forsyth Country Day, bye
GIRLS LACROSSE
DIVISION II
First round
Tuesday's game
No. 7 Huntersville SouthLake Christian at No. 2 Forsyth Country Day
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 4-A
First round
Tuesday's match
Wesleyan at Cary Academy
CLASS 3-A
First round
Tuesday's matches
High Point Christian at Raleigh Grace Christian
No. 3 Calvary Day, double bye
No. 2 Forsyth Country Day, double bye
CLASS 2-A
First round
Tuesday's matches
Charlotte University Christian at No. 5 (West) Caldwell
Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba Christian at No. 3 (West) Westchester
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4-A
First round
Tuesday's game
Wesleyan at No. 5 Charlotte Country Day
CLASS 3-A
First round
Friday's games
No. 8 Huntersville SouthLake Christian at No. 1 High Point Christian
No. 5 Fayetteville Christian at No. 4 Calvary Day
BOYS TENNIS
DIVISION I
First round
Tuesday's matches
Raleigh Wake Christian at Wesleyan
No. 4 Greensboro Day, double bye
DIVISION II
Second round
Thursday's matches
High Point Christian at No. 8 Cary Christian
Asheville Carolina Day at No. 5 Calvary Day
No. 1 Forsyth Country Day, bye
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.