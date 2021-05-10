High school playoffs scoreboard: May 10

NCHSAA
Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
GIRLS SOCCER
Regional finals
Tuesday's games
Class 4-A West
No. 15 Page (14-3-0) at No. 1 Charlotte Myers Park (16-0-1)
Class 3-A East
No. 8 Northern Guilford (17-0-0) at No. 2 Chapel Hill (16-1-0)
SOFTBALL
Regional final
Tuesday's game
Class 4-A West
No. 6 East Forsyth (17-0) at No. 4 South Caldwell (15-1)
NCISAA
Full pairings at NCISAA.org.
BASEBALL
Semifinals
Tuesday’s games
Class 4-A
Rabun Gap, Ga. (17-5) at Wesleyan (15-4)
Class 3-A
Concord Academy (6-11) at High Point Christian (19-4)
Class 2-A
Caldwell (12-7) at Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (16-2)
BOYS LACROSSE
Semifinal
Tuesday's game
Division II
Raleigh St. David's (5-5) at Forsyth Country Day (11-1)
GIRLS SOCCER
Semifinals
Tuesday’s games
Class 4-A
Charlotte Latin (15-2) at Wesleyan (12-1)
Class 3-A
Wilmington Coastal Christian (11-4) at Forsyth Country Day (11-3)
Class 2-A
Caldwell (10-6) at Raleigh St. Thomas More (12-2)
SOFTBALL
Semifinals
Tuesday’s games
Class 3-A
High Point Christian (10-5) at Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy (17-2)
Forsyth Country Day (12-3) at Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (9-5)
BOYS TENNIS
Semifinals
Tuesday’s matches
Division I
Charlotte Latin (12-2) at Greensboro Day (14-1)
Division II
Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy (12-6) at Forsyth Country Day (14-2)
