High school playoffs scoreboard: May 12
0 comments

prep zone logo 022721 web

NCHSAA

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

GIRLS SOCCER

Regional finals

Tuesday’s results

Class 4-A West

No. 1 Charlotte Myers Park 3, No. 15 Page 2

Class 3-A East

No. 2 Chapel Hill 1, No. 8 Northern Guilford 0

SOFTBALL

Regional final

Tuesday’s result

Class 4-A West

No. 6 East Forsyth 2, No. 4 South Caldwell 1

Championship series 

Friday and Saturday

(Best of three)

At North Davidson or Davie County

East Forsyth (18-0) vs. Wilmington Hoggard (18-0)

NCISAA

Full pairings at NCISAA.org.

BASEBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Class 4-A

Wesleyan 10, Rabun Gap (Ga.) 0

Class 3-A

High Point Christian 8, Concord Academy 0

Class 2-A

Goldsboro Wayne Country Day 8, Caldwell 0

Championship series

Friday and Saturday

(Best of three)

Class 4-A

Wesleyan (16-4) at Charlotte Christian (20-6)

Class 3-A

High Point Christian (20-4) at Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (26-2)

BOYS LACROSSE

Semifinal

Tuesday’s result

Division II

Forsyth Country Day 16, Raleigh St. David's 5

Championship

Saturday's game

Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (10-1) at Forsyth Country Day (12-1)

GIRLS SOCCER

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Class 4-A

Charlotte Latin 1, Wesleyan 0

Class 2-A

Raleigh St. Thomas More 4, Caldwell 3 (OT)

Wednesday's game

Class 3-A

Wilmington Coastal Christian (11-4) at Forsyth Country Day (11-3)

SOFTBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Class 3-A

High Point Christian 6, Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy 1

Forsyth Country Day 3, Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian 2

Championship series

(Best of three)

Friday and Saturday

Forsyth Country Day (13-3) at High Point Christian (11-5)

BOYS TENNIS

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Division I

Greensboro Day d. Charlotte Latin

Division II

Forsyth Country Day 5, Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy 0

Championships

Saturday's matches

Division I

Durham Academy-Charlotte Country Day winner vs. Greensboro Day (15-1)

Division II

Forsyth Country Day (15-2) at Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (15-0)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Breaking News