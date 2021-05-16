 Skip to main content
High school playoffs scoreboard: May 16
High school playoffs scoreboard: May 16

prep zone logo 022721 web

NCHSAA

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

SOFTBALL

Class 4-A

Championship series 

(Best of three)

At North Davidson HS

Wilmington Hoggard vs. East Forsyth

Game 1: Hoggard 1, East Forsyth 0

Game 2: East Forsyth 1, Hoggard 0 (10 innings)

Game 3: Hoggard 6, East Forsyth 5 (Hoggard wins series 2-1)

NCISAA

Full pairings at NCISAA.org.

BASEBALL

Championship series

(Best of three)

Class 4-A

Wesleyan at Charlotte Christian

Game 1: Charlotte Christian 3, Wesleyan 2

Game 2: Wesleyan 5, Charlotte Christian 1

Game 3: Charlotte Christian 7, Wesleyan 0 (Charlotte Christian wins series 2-1)

Class 3-A

High Point Christian at Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian

Game 1: Hickory Grove Christian 5, High Point Christian 1

Game 2: Hickory Grove Christian 4, High Point Christian 2 (Hickory Grove Christian wins series 2-0)

BOYS LACROSSE

Division II championship

Forsyth Country Day 11, Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 9

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 3-A championship

Cary Christian 4, Forsyth Country Day 3 (OT)

SOFTBALL

Championship series

Class 3-A

(Best of three)

Forsyth Country Day at High Point Christian

Game 1: Forsyth Country Day 14, High Point Christian 2

Game 2: Forsyth Country Day 6, High Point Christian 5 (Forsyth Country Day wins series 2-0)

BOYS TENNIS

Championships

Division I

Charlotte Country Day 5, Greensboro Day 4

Division II

Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 5, Forsyth Country Day 1

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

