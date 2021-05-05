 Skip to main content
High school playoffs scoreboard: May 5
High school playoffs scoreboard: May 5

prep zone logo 022721 web

NCHSAA

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

GIRLS SOCCER

First-round results

Class 4-A West

No. 4 Reagan 4, No. 13 Durham Jordan 1

No. 3 Northwest Guilford 2, No. 14 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 1

No. 6 Raleigh Athens Drive 1, No. 11 West Forsyth 0

No. 15 Page (9-3-0) at No. 2 South Caldwell (4-8-0), Wednesday

Class 3-A West

No. 12 St. Stephens 2, No. 5 Southwest Guilford 1

Class 3-A East

No. 8 Northern Guilford 9, No. 9 South Brunswick 0

Class 2-A West

No. 5 North Davidson 3, No. 12 East Lincoln 0

No. 4 Monroe Central Academy 2, No. 13 Forbush 1

No. 6 Atkins 5, No. 11 Shelby 0

Class 2-A East

No. 8 Carrboro 9, No. 9 McMichael 0

Class 1-A West

No. 1 Huntersville Christ the King 4, No. 16 South Stokes 2

No. 8 Bishop McGuinness 9, No. 9 Uwharrie Charter 0

Second round

Wednesday's matches

Class 4-A West

No. 5 Cornelius Hough (15-0-0) at No. 4 Reagan (12-0-1)

No. 6 Raleigh Athens Drive (13-1-1) at No. 3 Northwest Guilford (12-1-0)

No. 15 Page -No. 2 South Caldwell winner vs. No. 7 South Mecklenburg (12-0-1), Thursday

Class 3-A East

No. 16 Clayton (8-5-0) at No. 8 Northern Guilford (15-0-0)

Class 2-A West

No. 5 North Davidson (12-1-0) at No. 4 Monroe Central Academy (13-2-0)

No. 14 Salisbury (11-1-0) at No. 6 Atkins (13-0-2)

Class 1-A West

No. 8 Bishop McGuinness (12-3-0) at No. 1 Huntersville Christ the King (10-2-0), 6

SOFTBALL

First-round results

Class 4-A West

No. 5 Charlotte Providence 12, No. 12 High Point Central 0

No. 6 East Forsyth 10, No. 11 Cary Green Level 0

No. 13 West Forsyth (6-7) at No. 4 South Caldwell (12-1), Wednesday

No. 15 Davie County (9-5) at No. 2 Northwest Guilford (9-1), Wednesday

Class 3-A West

No. 13 Enka 8, No. 4 Southwest Guilford 0

Class 2-A West

No. 8 West Stanly 10, No. 9 West Stokes 0

No. 5 Sylva Smoky Mountain 4, No. 12 Surry Central 0

No. 4 West Wilkes 11, No. 13 Burns 0

No. 6 North Davidson 8, No. 11 Claremont Bunker Hill 0

No. 10 Oak Grove (10-4) at No. 7 Madison (9-3), Wednesday

Class 1-A West

No. 5 East Surry 4, No. 12 Hiwassee Dam 3

No. 15 South Stokes (9-4) at No. 2 Robbinsville (13-1), Wednesday

Second round

Wednesday's games

Class 4-A West

No. 14 Cornelius Hough (8-6) at No. 6 East Forsyth (15-0)

No. 13 West Forsyth-No. 4 South Caldwell winner vs. No. 5 Charlotte Providence (11-1), Thursday

No. 15 Davie County-No. 2 Northwest Guilford winner vs. No. 7 Mooresville (15-1), Thursday

Class 2-A West

No. 5 Sylva Smoky Mountain (11-1) at No. 4 West Wilkes (15-0)

No. 14 Catawba Bandys-No. 3 East Rutherford winner vs. No. 6 North Davidson (14-2), Thursday

No. 10 Oak Grove-No. 7 Madison winner vs. No. 15 Burnsville Mountain Heritage-No. 2 East Lincoln winner, Thursday

Class 1-A West

No. 5 East Surry (12-2) at No. 4 Alleghany (10-5)

No. 15 South Stokes-No. 2 Robbinsville winner vs. No. 10 Murphy (13-1), Thursday

NCISAA

Full pairings at NCISAA.org.

BASEBALL

First round

Wednesday’s games

Class 4-A East

Greensboro Day (5-15) at No. 2 Cary Academy (17-0)

No. 1 Wesleyan (14-4), bye

Class 3-A West

Forsyth Country Day (1-15) at No. 1 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (23-2)

Concord Academy (4-11) at Calvary Day (10-4-1)

Class 3-A East

No. 1 High Point Christian (18-4), bye

Class 2-A West

Hickory Christian (1-11) at Salem Baptist (7-5)

Second round

Thursday’s games

Hickory Christian-Salem Baptist winner at No. 3 Caldwell (10-7)

Burlington Christian-Southern Pines O’Neal School winner at No. 2 Westchester (7-5)

BOYS LACROSSE

Division I East

First round

Wednesday’s game

Wesleyan (0-11) at No. 3 Greensboro Day (4-7)

Division II West

Semifinal

May 11

Asheville School-Huntersville SouthLake Christian winner at No. 1 Forsyth Country Day (11-1)

GIRLS LACROSSE

First round

Tuesday’s results

Division I West

No. 4 Forsyth Country Day 18, Huntersville SouthLake Christian 11

Division I East

No. 1 Durham Academy 14, Greensboro Day 4

Second round

Friday's game

Division I West

No. 4 Forsyth Country Day (11-2) at No. 1 Charlotte Latin (13-1)

GIRLS SOCCER

First round

Tuesday’s matches

Class 4-A East

Durham Academy (5-6) at No. 4 Greensboro Day (9-8-1), Wednesday

No. 1 Wesleyan (11-1), bye

Class 3-A West

Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (5-10) at No. 1 Calvary Day (11-3), Wednesday

No. 2 Forsyth Country Day 6, Asheville Carolina Day 0

Class 3-A East

No. 4 High Point Christian 3, Raleigh Grace Christian 0

Class 2-A West

No. 7 Westchester 5, Southern Pines O'Neal School 2

No. 2 Caldwell (8-6), bye

Second round

Friday's matches

Class 4-A East

Durham Academy-No. 4 Greensboro Day winner at No. 1 Wesleyan (11-1)

Class 3-A West

Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian-No. 1 Calvary Day winner vs. No. 4 Asheville Christian (13-2)

Asheville School-No. 3 Gaston Christian winner at No. 2 Forsyth Country Day (10-3)

Class 3-A East

No. 4 High Point Christian (7-10) at No. 1 Cary Christian (11-1)

Class 2-A West

No. 7 Westchester (3-10) at No. 2 Caldwell (8-6)

SOFTBALL

First round

Wednesday’s games

Class 4-A

Raleigh Ravenscroft (3-8) at Wesleyan (3-10)

Class 3-A

Gaston Christian (1-8) at No. 4 High Point Christian (9-5)

Forsyth Country Day (11-3) at No. 3 Concord Academy (3-7)

Class 2-A

Salem Baptist (0-6) at No. 4 Fayetteville Freedom Christian (5-8)

BOYS TENNIS

Wednesday’s matches

Division I East

Second round

Wesleyan (8-6-1) at No. 4 Raleigh Ravenscroft (6-6)

No. 1 Greensboro Day (13-1), bye

Division II East

First round

High Point Christian (4-9) at No. 4 Cary Christian (5-8)

Division II West

Second round

Friday’s match

Asheville Christian-Asheville Carolina Day winner at No. 1 Forsyth Country Day (13-2)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

