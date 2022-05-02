High school scoreboard

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

Area teams

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 4-A

First round

Tuesday's games

No. 17 West Forsyth at No. 16 Southwest Guilford

No. 20 Indian Trail Porter Ridge at No. 13 Mount Tabor

No. 18 Davie County at No. 15 Northwest Guilford

Second round

Friday's games

No. 12 Page at No. 5 Northern Guilford

Porter Ridge-Mount Tabor winner at No. 4 Reynolds

No. 10 Reagan at No. 7 Lake Norman

Davie County-Northwest Guilford winner at No. 2 Matthews Weddington

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

Second round

Friday's games

No. 14 Eastern Guilford at No. 3 Hickory

No. 10 Atkins at No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, bye

GIRLS LACROSSE

First round

Tuesday's games

No. 20 St. Stephens at No. 13 Northern Guilford

No. 19 Reagan at No. 14 Mount Tabor

Second round

Friday's games

No. 9 Charlotte Myers Park at No. 8 West Forsyth

No. 12 East Forsyth at No. 5 Cornelius Hough

St. Stephens-Northern Guilford winner at No. 4 Matthews Weddington

Reagan-Mount Tabor winner at No. 3 Northwest Guilford

No. 10 Page at No. 7 Bishop McGuinness

No.18 Charlotte Ardrey Kell-No. 15 Waxhaw Cuthbertson winner at No. 2 Reynolds

BOYS TENNIS

Second round

Tuesday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 13 Grimsley at No. 5 Lake Norman

No. 14 Charlotte Catholic at No. 6 Page

No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 2 West Forsyth

CLASS 3-A

No. 5 Atkins at No. 4 Belmont South Point

CLASS 1-A

No. 5 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

BASEBALL

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Monday's games

No. 8 Parkland at No. 1 East Forsyth, 6:30 pm.

No. 5 Glenn at No. 4 Davie County, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Mount Tabor at No. 3 West Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Reynolds at No. 2 Reagan, 6:30 p.m.

At West Forsyth

Semifinals

Tuesday's games

Parkland-East Forsyth winner vs. Glenn-Davie County winner, 5 p.m.

Mount Tabor-West Forsyth winner vs. Reynolds-Reagan winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Thursday's game

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

Monday's games

No. 5 Asheboro at No. 4 Oak Grove, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Montgomery Central at No. 3 Central Davidson, 6 p.m.

At Ledford

Semifinals

Tuesday's games

Asheboro-Oak Grove winner at No. 1 Ledford, 5 p.m.

Montgomery Central-Central Davidson winner vs. No. 2 North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Thursday's game

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

MID-STATE 3-A

Monday's game

No. 6 Southern Guilford at No. 3 Dudley, 6 p .m.

Tuesday's games

No. 8 Smith at No. 1 Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Northeast Guilford at No. 4 Atkins, 6 p.m.

No. 7 High Point Central at No. 2 Rockingham County 6 p.m.

At higher seed

Semifinals

Wednesday's games

Smith-Eastern Guilford winner vs. Northeast Guilford-Atkins winner, 6 p.m.

Southern Guilford-Dudley winner vs. High Point Central-Rockingham County winner, 6 p.m.

Championship

Friday's game

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

MID-STATE 2-A

Monday's games

No. 6 Andrews at No. 3 McMichael, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Reidsville at No. 4 Walkertown, 6 p.m.

At Walkertown

Semifinals

Tuesday's games

Reidsville-Walkertown winner vs. No. 1 West Stokes, 5 p.m.

Andrews-McMichael winner vs. No. 2 Morehead, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Thursday's game

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1-A

Monday's games

No. 6 Carver at No. 3 Bethany Community

No. 5 N.C. Leadership Academy at No. 4 Millennium Charter

Semifinals

Tuesday's games

Carver-Bethany Charter winner at No. 1 Cornerstone Charter

N.C. Leadership Academy-Millennium Charter winner at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness

Championship

Wednesday's game

Semifinal winners at higher seed

METRO 4-A

Monday's games

No. 8 Western Guilford at No. 1 Northwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 4 Ragsdale, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Grimsley at No. 3 Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Page at No. 2 Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

At higher seed

Semifinals

Wednesday's games

Western Guilford-Northwest Guilford winner vs. Southeast Guilford-Ragsdale winner, 6 p.m.

Grimsley-Northern Guilford winner vs. Page-Southwest Guilford winner, 6 p.m.

Championship

Thursday's game

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Tuesday's games

No. 8 Reynolds at No. 1 East Forsyth, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Glenn at No. 4 Reagan, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Mount Tabor at No. 3 West Forsyth, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Parkland at No. 2 Davie County, 6 p.m.

At East Forsyth

Semifinals

Tuesday's games

Reynolds-East Forsyth winner vs. Glenn-Reagan winner, 5 p.m.

Mount Tabor-West Forsyth winner vs. Parkland-Davie County winner, 7 p.m.

Championship

Thursday's game

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

Monday's games

No. 5 Montgomery Central at No. 4 Ledford, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Asheboro at No. 3 Oak Grove, 6 p.m.

At Central Davidson

Semifinals

Tuesday's games

Montgomery Central-Ledford winner at No. 1 Central Davidson, 5 p.m.

Asheboro-Oak Grove winner at No. 2 North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Thursday's game

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

MID-STATE 3-A

Tuesday's games

No. 5 Atkins at No. 4 Dudley, 6 p.m.

No. 6 High Point Central at No. 3 Southern Guilford, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Smith at No. 2 Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.

At higher seed

Semifinals

Wednesday's game

Atkins-Dudley winner at No. 1 Rockingham County, 6 p.m.

High Point Central-Southern Guilford winner vs. Smith-Eastern Guilford winner, 6 p.m.

Championship

Friday's game

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

MID-STATE 2-A

Monday's games

No. 6 Andrews at No. 3 Morehead, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Reidsville at No. 4 Walkertown, 6 p.m.

At Walkertown

Semifinals

Tuesday's games

Andrews-Morehead winner vs. No. 2 McMichael, 5:30 p.m.

Reidsville-Walkertown winner vs. No. 1 West Stokes, 7:15 p.m.

Championship

Thursday's game

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1-A

Semifinals

Tuesday's games

No. 4 Carver at No. 1 Cornerstone Charter

No. 3 N.C. Leadership Academy at No. 2 Bethany Community

Championship

At N.C. Leadership Academy

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

METRO 4-A

Monday's games

No. 8 Western Guilford at No. 1 Northwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 4 Page, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Ragsdale at No. 3 Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Grimsley at No. 2 Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.

At higher seed

Semifinals

Wednesday's games

Western Guilford-Northwest Guilford winner vs. Southeast Guilford-Page winner, 6 p.m.

Ragsdale-Southwest Guilford winner vs. Grimsley-Northern Guilford winner, 6 p.m.

Championship

Thursday's game

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

