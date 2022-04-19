High school sports heating up: Baseball

(Records and stats through Monday)

HOT TEAMS

Bishop McGuinness (6-2 Northwest Piedmont 1-A, 12-3 overall): The Villains haven’t played a particularly challenging schedule, but they have held their opponents to one run or no runs in 10 games. They’ve already split with the other two contenders in the Northwest Piedmont 1-A, Bethany Community (5-1) and Cornerstone Charter (7-1), and those two teams meet April 26 and 29.

East Forsyth (8-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 12-6): Five of the Eagles’ six losses were to strong programs from outside the area, including three in a tournament in Alabama in early March. Coach Drew Dull’s team is led by seniors Xavier Isaac and Jimmy Shetzler and features a three-man pitching rotation of Steele Lee (High Point commit), Ethan Norby and Braxton Stewart (Louisville), all juniors.

Reagan (8-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 13-5): The 2021 Class 4-A runner-up is the only team to beat East Forsyth in conference play, and the Raiders also split with West Forsyth, so they are looking to hold serve while East and West play twice next week. With returning ace Carter Boyd unable to pitch this year, Levi Strahm has stepped up with Aiden Cluskey behind him in the rotation. Austin Hawke and Nick Lundquist have helped Boyd power the offense.

West Forsyth (8-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 14-3): The Titans can swing the bats with anyone, as evidenced by the 8.5 runs per game coach Brad Bullard’s team is averaging. The common denominator in their three losses – in which they gave up seven runs, 24 runs and seven runs – has been struggles on the mound and in the field. If West can tighten up in those areas, the CPC race could come down to its games with East Forsyth.

HOT PROSPECTS

DH Carter Boyd, senior, Reagan: The Raiders would love to have Boyd on the mound after the right-hander pitched a no-hitter in last year’s Class 4-A championship series, but he’s limited to designated-hitter duty while he recovers from an injury. That hasn’t kept Boyd from being a key part of Reagan’s success as their leadoff hitter.

OF-1B, Xavier Isaac, senior, East Forsyth: A 6-foot-4, 240-pound slugger, Isaac has the attention of scouts and probably will have to decide between Florida, where he is signed, and professional baseball. He’s hitting .558 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs, and the Eagles’ offense has taken off since he moved into the leadoff spot.

SS Coy James, freshman, Davie County: The War Eagles (5-5, 7-8) are a notch below the leaders in the Central Piedmont 4-A, but James gives them hope for a brighter future. The freshman has been solid in the field and is batting .364 with a couple of home runs.

SS-P Payton Martin, senior, West Forsyth: Martin is a leader for the Titans and anchors the infield at shortstop when he’s not on the mound. He’s good enough at both positions to earn a scholarship to East Carolina, where he should contribute early in his college career.

HOT TICKETS

Davie County at East Surry, Wednesday: Don’t let the fact that this is a 4-A/2-A matchup fool you. East Surry (14-0) is a handful and is averaging more than nine runs per game. The War Eagles (5-5 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-8) have a potent offense of their own, scoring 24 runs in a win over West Forsyth, 15 in a loss to Watauga and 13 in a loss to Reagan. The scoreboard operator should get some work.

East Forsyth vs. West Forsyth, April 26 and 28: The Eagles and Titans not only are friendly rivals, they’re among the best teams in the Central Piedmont 4-A and the Triad. What better way to close the regular season than games in Clemmons (April 26) and Kernersville (April 28) that will help decide the conference race?

North Davidson vs. Ledford, April 26 and 28: The Black Knights (5-2, 7-8) will head into their final Mid-Piedmont 3-A series, in Thomasville on April 26 and in Welcome on April 28, just a game behind Ledford (7-1, 15-2) in the loss column. A North Davidson sweep also would be good news for Oak Grove (5-2, 8-5), which split with the Black Knights.

Charlotte Ardrey Kell at Reagan, April 30: After finishing their conference schedule, the Raiders will tune up for the CPC tournament with a game against Charlotte power Ardrey Kell in Pfafftown in what could be a Class 4-A West playoff preview.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

