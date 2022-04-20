High school sports heating up: Girls soccer

(Records and stats through Tuesday)

HOT TEAMS

Atkins (5-0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 8-0-2 overall): Weather has limited the Camels to 10 games, but they’ve only given up four goals in those games. Their offense also has been good enough, averaging just over five goals per game. Atkins will test itself outside the Mid-State 3-A before the playoffs.

Bishop McGuinness (4-0-0 Northwest Piedmont 1-A, 11-2-0): The Villains haven’t lost since dropping one-goal matches to Class 3-A Williams and Class 4-A East Forsyth to open the season. Defense is their calling card, even with three newcomers in the back, as they’ve given up just 12 goals in 13 matches with eight clean sheets. A deep pool of offensive threats is led by Anna AuFrance, Justine Grimsley, Anna Krawczyk, Claire Clampett and Emilia Pirkl.

East Forsyth (5-1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 9-4-0): The Eagles have been hard to break down defensively, giving up just three goals in their last eight matches with senior Skyler Ravit and sophomore Emma Hurt sharing the goalkeeping duties. East’s ability to play a lot of people in midfield and up front without any significant drop-off has also been a key to this hard-working team’s success.

North Davidson (4-0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 8-4-3): The Black Knights have shut out eight of their 15 opponents and have been dominant in conference play, outscoring teams 22-0 behind sophomores Keelan and Kyndall Moore. The real measure of this North Davidson team will come in the playoffs.

West Forsyth (6-0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 8-4-1): Coach Scott Bilton’s Titans are still adapting to their shift from a 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3, but the results have been promising, including a 1-0 win Tuesday night. Lauren Collamarino, Raegan Williams and freshman Aislynn Maguire have provided much of the scoring. If West can get everyone on the same page and improve on set pieces and restarts, a deep playoff run is a possibility.

HOT PROSPECTS

F Anna AuFrance, freshman, Bishop McGuinness: AuFrance is just one of a number of Elite Clubs National League players for the Villains and leads the way with 15 goals. Fellow freshman ECNL player Ashley Hawley has helped anchor the defense at center back.

CB Kylee Berry, junior, East Forsyth: Berry not only has solidified a young back four with her leadership, she’s also provided some goal-scoring on set pieces and free kicks for coach James Stansell’s deep Eagles team.

F Lauren Collamarino, sophomore, West Forsyth: Since moving from center back to striker, Collamarino has seven goals and seven assists in eight games. She and junior holding midfielder Raegan Williams, who scored the lone goal against East Forsyth, have stood out.

M-F Keelan and Kyndall Moore, sophomores, North Davidson: The Moore twins are a big reason why the Black Knights have been so potent this season. Keelan has 14 goals and five assists in 12 games, while Kyndall has added nine goals and nine assists in as many games.

F Allison Wiebking, junior, Atkins: Wiebking has averaged nearly two goals per game to lead the Camels, while also setting up teammates. Fellow junior Austin Huffman has also been a key piece in Atkins’ attack.

HOT TICKETS

Rockingham County at Atkins, Thursday: Atkins won the first matchup of Mid-State 3-A leaders 1-0 on Tuesday night in Wentworth. The rematch in Winston-Salem should also be worth watching as the Camels try to lock up the regular-season title.

Atkins at East Forsyth, April 28: Atkins steps outside the Mid-State 3-A for what promises to be its stiffest test of the regular season against Central Piedmont 4-A power East Forsyth. This should be great playoff preparation for both teams.

North Davidson at Asheboro, May 4: Asheboro’s only loss in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A was 3-0 in Welcome on April 11. There’s still a lot of soccer to be played, but the rematch will definitely factor heavily into the conference title race.

Bishop McGuinness at Atkins, May 6: This is yet another non-conference matchup among the best teams in the area as they tune up for the NCHSAA playoffs. Both teams are stout defensively, so don’t expect many goals in this one.

West Forsyth at East Forsyth, May 11: West won the first matchup 1-0 on Tuesday night in Clemmons. The rivals meet again to close the regular season in a rematch that should decide the CPC championship.

