High school sports heating up: Softball

(Stats and records through Monday)

HOT TEAMS

Davie County (8-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 10-5 overall): The War Eagles can hit with any team in the area and are averaging 10.6 runs per game. It’s the pitching that has struggled because of injuries. If freshman P Raelyn Lankford can grow into her role and an offense led by Summer Simpson and London and Sydney Dirks continues to produce, Davie will be a factor in the CPC title race and the playoffs.

East Forsyth (9-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 10-1): Yes, pitcher Kierston Deal is one of the nation’s best high school players, but the Eagles are much more than the Oklahoma-bound senior left-hander. Sophomore LF Lindsay Clinard and junior 2B Alex Brown have been pleasant surprises, junior Sophie Lecnar has been a rock at third base, junior Laurel Ritchie has been dynamic in the leadoff spot and in center field, and junior Madison McCarty has been strong behind the plate.

North Davidson (7-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 13-4): The Black Knights are developing nicely along with a large, versatile junior class that is gaining experience. C Bethany Pigg is a leader and forms a strong battery with fellow junior Jaelynn Donlon. Junior 1B Alex Gray and speedy sophomore Morgan Weaver are key contributors to the offense.

West Forsyth (8-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 13-4): Coach Kevin Baity’s Titans are still in the process of building chemistry with an all-freshman infield featuring shortstop Sydney Horton (.640), but they’re in the thick of the CPC race. P Cate Etcheson is dependable, and CF Abby Hunter (.600) also has been solid.

HOT PROSPECTS

C Emily Mutter, senior, West Forsyth: One of the few seniors for the Titans, Mutter has been a steadying influence behind the plate and at bat, and has helped keep everyone focused when a young team has made some mistakes in the field.

P Kierston Deal, senior, East Forsyth: Deal was considered the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2022 by Extra Inning Softball when she signed with top-ranked Oklahoma. A left-hander, she struck out 292 in 136 innings as a junior while compiling a 0.64 ERA and leading the Eagles to the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship series. This year, Deal has struck out 113 in 52 innings and has a 0.54 ERA. She’s also batting .613 with 17 RBIs.

IF Summer Simpson, junior, Davie County: Already an Appalachian State commit, Simpson has been locked in at the plate for the War Eagles. She’s provided hits, as well as contagious energy, from the No. 2 hole in Davie’s high-powered offense.

SS-OF Kayleigh Holmes, senior, Walkertown: Holmes has been an offensive force since her freshman year and is going out strong for the Wolfpack (4-4 Mid-State 2-A, 12-6). She ranks among the state’s leaders in RBIs, with 34, and is batting .627 with 32 hits, 28 runs scored and four homers.

HOT TICKETS

Davie County at West Forsyth, Friday: Both teams are probably playing for second place behind East Forsyth in the CPC, but this matchup undoubtedly will impact playoff seeding in Class 4-A West.

North Davidson at Central Davidson, April 26: North’s only conference loss was 4-1 to Central (6-1, 7-5) on April 1. The Black Knights can’t afford to get swept if they want to win the Mid-Piedmont 3-A regular-season title.

West Forsyth at East Forsyth, April 28: The final regular-season CPC game for both teams will set the stage nicely for the conference tournament. East won the first meeting 9-1 in Clemmons on March 29.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.